First batch of medical marijuana oil on its way to Thailand patients

An initial batch of 15,000 doses of medical-cannabis oil will be ready for distribution among some registered people in need within the coming month, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Minister Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn said the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) had begun harvesting medical-grade cannabis to use in producing cannabinoid medicines, so doses should be ready as early as the end of this month.

Dr Piyasakol said the GPO would prepare 10,000 drops of cannabis oil to be taken sublingually (under the tongue) and Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital another 5,000 doses.

He acknowledged the initial amount was not enough to meet demand and would in fact be entirely distributed among volunteers enrolled in a trial process.