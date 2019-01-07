First case of multidrug-resistant fungal infection recorded in Hong Kong

A 48-year-old man was admitted to the intensive care unit of Princess Margaret Hospital on May 19 following a pulmonary embolism.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post/Felix Wong
Danny Mok
Elizabeth Cheung
South China Morning Post

A Hongkonger is in isolation after contracting a fungal infection of a multidrug-resistant species never before recorded in the city.

The 48-year-old man was admitted to the intensive care unit of Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung on May 19 following a pulmonary embolism, or blood clot on the lung.

The fungal species Candida auris was detected in mid-June, the first such case in Hong Kong.

The man's condition was stable and he was in isolation at the hospital, a spokesman for the Centre for Health Protection said.

Candida is a fungus commonly found in nature, particularly in moist and warm environments.

In humans, it is frequently found in the oral cavity, the digestive tract, the skin and the vagina.

Though it is a common fungus in the human body it can occasionally cause infections, especially in people with impaired immunity, the spokesman said.

Candida auris is more drug-resistant than other Candida species. Infections can vary from mild to potentially life-threatening or fatal, depending on which part of the body is affected and the general health of the patient.

Globally, the species has become increasingly prevalent since 2016 in many regions, including North America and Europe. The emergence of Candida auris has been linked with nosocomial outbreaks at health care facilities, the spokesman added.

The Centre for Health Protection reminded the public of the proper use of antimicrobials and to maintain personal hygiene to help guard against the disease.
Photo: Handout

The centre reminded the public of the proper use of antimicrobials and to maintain personal hygiene to help guard against the disease.

Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, a top microbiologist at the University of Hong Kong, said the city should remain vigilant so the disease did not spread as it had in other countries, and the public should use antifungal drugs in humans, animals and plants judiciously.

He suggested a complete disinfection of the patient's environment by fumigation, as well as a full screening by fungal culture of all patients in the same ward and conducting a formal outbreak investigation.

The hospital said it would continue to closely monitor the situation of the patient as well as following up on the case.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about

Diseases Hospitals Hong Kong
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Carrie Wong confesses she&#039;s no longer in contact with Ian Fang
Carrie Wong confesses she's no longer in contact with Ian Fang
HSA warns against using 4 skin creams for diaper rash, eczema after baby hospitalised
HSA warns against using 4 skin creams for diaper rash, eczema after baby hospitalised
Man tries to wake couple who are &#039;passed out drunk&#039; on pavement at North Canal Road
Man tries to wake couple who are 'passed out drunk' on pavement at North Canal Road
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
300 fans welcome Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
300 fans welcome My Love from the Star actor Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
Half-Canadian crowned Miss Thailand Universe 2019
Half-Canadian crowned Miss Thailand Universe 2019
Jacqueline Wong asks Kenneth Ma to spend time with her in America
Jacqueline Wong asks Kenneth Ma to spend time with her in America
Motorcyclist dies after 5-vehicle accident on AYE
Motorcyclist dies after 5-vehicle accident on AYE
Hong Kong police &#039;strongly condemn&#039; illegal acts, use pepper spray and batons on protesters
Hong Kong police 'strongly condemn' illegal acts, use pepper spray and batons on protesters
South Korean actress Jeon Mi-seon found dead in hotel room in suspected suicide
South Korean actress Jeon Mi-seon found dead in hotel room in suspected suicide
Aliff Aziz explains viral photos and videos in unfiltered interview: &#039;I&#039;m lonely as f***&#039;
Aliff Aziz explains viral photos and videos in unfiltered interview: 'I'm lonely as f***'
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child

LIFESTYLE

15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
Being close to the sea makes you healthier, study of &#039;blue spaces&#039; finds
Being close to the sea makes you healthier, study of 'blue spaces' finds
Sushi is not from Japan: how raw fish and rice became a world favourite
Sushi is not from Japan: how raw fish and rice became a world favourite
Cannabis pizza? South African eatery can oblige
Cannabis pizza? South African eatery can oblige

Home Works

House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal

SERVICES