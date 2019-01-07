First case of multidrug-resistant fungal infection recorded in Hong Kong

A 48-year-old man was admitted to the intensive care unit of Princess Margaret Hospital on May 19 following a pulmonary embolism.

A Hongkonger is in isolation after contracting a fungal infection of a multidrug-resistant species never before recorded in the city.

The 48-year-old man was admitted to the intensive care unit of Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung on May 19 following a pulmonary embolism, or blood clot on the lung.

The fungal species Candida auris was detected in mid-June, the first such case in Hong Kong.

The man's condition was stable and he was in isolation at the hospital, a spokesman for the Centre for Health Protection said.