First Hong Kong anti-government protester sentenced for carrying laser pen sent to rehabilitation centre

The first person to be sentenced for possessing a laser pointer during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong was sentenced to at least three months in a rehabilitation centre on Monday.

But the 16-year-old, whose name has been withheld for legal reasons, remained in jail after acting chief magistrate Victor So Wai-tak turned down his bail application pending an appeal at the High Court.

The boy, who was 15 at the time of the offence, had been remanded in custody since his arrest on September 21, when he was found carrying a laser pointer, a modified umbrella and a hiking stick near the bus terminal at Tuen Mun MTR station, during a demonstration in the rural town.

Earlier this month at West Kowloon Magistrates' Court, So found the student guilty of possession of an offensive weapon with intent, for carrying the umbrella and the stick.

He also convicted him of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place for carrying the laser pointer, which he ruled was not an offensive weapon in itself but could become one if used to harm the eyes of police officers.

The law requires the student to serve a period of three to nine months in two rehabilitation centres, where he will receive disciplinary training, workplace training and psychological counselling.

The Correctional Services Department will finalise the length of the sentence based on his behaviour.

On Monday at the same court, defence counsel Peter Chiu Ka-ming asked the court to impose a jail term, which would enable the secondary school pupil's immediate release because of time served, and allow him to continue his studies.