First person charged over Hong Kong protests denies attacking police and criminal damage

The first person charged over the wave of protests that has gripped Hong Kong for months has denied attacking police.

Pun Ho-chiu, 31, known as "Occupy Mong Kok Painter" for his participation in the 2014 movement for greater democracy, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to nine charges arising from a protest outside the city's police headquarters on June 21.

The charges included seven counts of assaulting police and one each of criminal damage and taking part in an unauthorised assembly.

Prosecutors said at Eastern Court that 15 police officers were prepared to testify against Pun, and that they would rely on video footage to prove their case.

But, with both sides yet to agree on the scope of their dispute, acting chief magistrate So Wai-tak adjourned the case to October 31 for a pretrial review.

At Kowloon City Court, another defendant faced two charges after he was arrested in Hung Hom on Sunday for allegedly disclosing personal details of police officers' friends and family.

Chan King-hei, a 32-year-old telecoms worker, was charged with one count of obtaining access to a computer with a view to dishonest gain, and a second count of conspiracy to disclose personal data obtained without consent.