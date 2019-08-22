Five Cathay flight attendants sue airline for lack of bonuses

Claimants Au Yuen-fun (left) and Yetta Yiu.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Jasmine Siu
South China Morning Post

Five retired Cathay Pacific flight attendants who were not given bonuses or ex gratia payments when the airline recorded unprecedented losses in 2017 have sued their former employer for HK$175,000 (S$30,873).

Opening a two-day trial at the Labour Tribunal, claimant Candice Tung Woon-hing on Wednesday complained that Cathay Pacific had unfairly breached a long-standing practice when it quietly excluded flight attendants who had just retired for a few months from year-end payments.

According to Tung, such payments were issued annually - except in 2001 - over the past three decades, even to flight attendants who had retired before December 31 of each year.

The court heard that in December 2017, all staff members from Level A to C, made up mostly of frontline employees who included cabin crew, were each given HK$35,000 following a company announcement.

But that did not include the five claimants, who had just retired from more than 30 years of service after July that year.

"We felt very shocked," Tung said on behalf of the group. "They were essentially exploiting us. I believe that amounted to discrimination."

Their claims - for HK$35,000 each - were supported by Vera Wu Yee-mei, chairwoman of Cathay Pacific Airways Flight Attendants Union, who joined the company in June 1995.

"What happened to these five claimants had never happened before," Wu testified.

But Cathay countered that there had never been a binding contractual policy to give out year-end bonuses as it depended on the business environment, the company's financial status and the need to reward, retain and attract talent.

Its human resources manager, who would only give her surname Ho, stressed the company had absolute discretion in granting and refusing payments as well the right to change at anytime the terms and conditions of offering.

Richard Knight, head of performance and reward at Cathay, explained that year-end bonuses were only offered when the company was making satisfactory profits.

That did not apply in 2017 when the airline recorded an unprecedented loss of HK$4.3 billion.

"It was a really bad year financially," Knight said.

Claimants Candice Tung (left) and Ada Ho leaving the Labour Tribunal. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

But he revealed that senior management recognised there was a need to retain and motivate staff as the company embarked on a three-year restructuring exercise, so they approached the board to offer the ex gratia payments.

"There was a very limited pot of money," he said. "There were no profits. They had to argue with shareholders for some extra money."

The company then developed internal guidelines introducing specific eligibility requirements for the HK$35,000, limiting beneficiaries to staff members from Level A to C who were still on the payroll by December 31, he said.

"Was it the intention to include the claimants?" deputy presiding officer Jeremy Law asked.

"It wasn't the intention," Knight replied.

The trial continues on Thursday.

The five claimants are Tung, Sandra Ng Lai-fun, Ada Ho Ching-yee, Yetta Yiu Suk-yee and Au Yuen-fun.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Cathay Pacific Hong Kong

TRENDING

City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the &#039;woman in his heart&#039;
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the 'woman in his heart'
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
Diners horrified after &#039;U-shaped white stuff&#039; turns out to be &#039;50 to 100 worms&#039; in Seng Kee mee sua
Diners horrified after 'U-shaped white stuff' turns out to be '50 to 100 worms' in Seng Kee mee sua
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google &#039;kukubird kukubird&#039;
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google 'kukubird kukubird'
Mind the doors: Japan bullet train runs with door open at 280 km/h
Mind the doors: Japan bullet train runs with door open at 280 km/h
Epic flail: Pokemon trophy falls apart as soon as young winner receives it
Epic flail: Pokemon trophy falls apart as soon as young winner receives it
Jail for mother-and-daughter pair who went on Orchard Road shoplifting spree
Jail for mother-and-daughter pair who went on Orchard Road shoplifting spree
Worm lived in Chinese man&#039;s brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Worm lived in Chinese man's brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Durian stall in CCK to give away XO durians to seniors on Aug 24
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad making fans cringe
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach

SERVICES