Five Cathay flight attendants sue airline for lack of bonuses

Five retired Cathay Pacific flight attendants who were not given bonuses or ex gratia payments when the airline recorded unprecedented losses in 2017 have sued their former employer for HK$175,000 (S$30,873).

Opening a two-day trial at the Labour Tribunal, claimant Candice Tung Woon-hing on Wednesday complained that Cathay Pacific had unfairly breached a long-standing practice when it quietly excluded flight attendants who had just retired for a few months from year-end payments.

According to Tung, such payments were issued annually - except in 2001 - over the past three decades, even to flight attendants who had retired before December 31 of each year.

The court heard that in December 2017, all staff members from Level A to C, made up mostly of frontline employees who included cabin crew, were each given HK$35,000 following a company announcement.

But that did not include the five claimants, who had just retired from more than 30 years of service after July that year.

"We felt very shocked," Tung said on behalf of the group. "They were essentially exploiting us. I believe that amounted to discrimination."