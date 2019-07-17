Five firefighters help cut ring off man's finger in East Jakarta

Despite their profession being called firefighting, a firefighters day-to-day job does not just involve putting out fires.

Sometimes, firefighters also rescue animals, deal with snakes or hornets' nests, clear away toppled trees and many other things, including odd incidents.

Recently, personnel of the East Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency helped 18-year-old Aldi remove a ring that was stuck around his finger.

The agency's operational head, Gatot Sulaeman, said Aldi himself came to their post on Monday at 8:30 p.m., seeking help from the firefighters.

"He told us that he had worn the ring for a long time, since he was in school," Gatot said as quoted by kompas.com, noting that Aldi also said he felt the ring was too tight as his finger had outgrown it.

"He couldn't take it off by himself. Then he came to us asking for help," he added.