Five firefighters help cut ring off man's finger in East Jakarta

Despite their profession being called firefighting, a firefighters day-to-day job does not just involve putting out fires.
Sometimes, firefighters also rescue animals, deal with snakes or hornets' nests, clear away toppled trees and many other things, including odd incidents.
Recently, personnel of the East Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency helped 18-year-old Aldi remove a ring that was stuck around his finger.
The agency's operational head, Gatot Sulaeman, said Aldi himself came to their post on Monday at 8:30 p.m., seeking help from the firefighters.
"He told us that he had worn the ring for a long time, since he was in school," Gatot said as quoted by kompas.com, noting that Aldi also said he felt the ring was too tight as his finger had outgrown it.
"He couldn't take it off by himself. Then he came to us asking for help," he added.
Five firefighters began the ring removal mission at 9:15 p.m. At first, they used a thread and twisted the ring on Aldi's finger to pull it off, but to no avail. In their second attempt, they used a mini grinder to cut the ring off. It took them around 20 minutes to carefully cut and remove the ring from Aldi's finger. "Thank God it didn't take too long. We have previously helped people with the same problem because we have the tools," Gatot said. He referred to a story told by his colleague, Hoto L Gaol, last week. The person got a ring stuck around their finger, causing the finger to swell. "The doctor suggested the person report it to us and we handled it by cutting the ring off with our mini grinder," he added.
Read also
Five firefighters began the ring removal mission at 9:15 p.m. At first, they used a thread and twisted the ring on Aldi's finger to pull it off, but to no avail.
In their second attempt, they used a mini grinder to cut the ring off. It took them around 20 minutes to carefully cut and remove the ring from Aldi's finger.
"Thank God it didn't take too long. We have previously helped people with the same problem because we have the tools," Gatot said.
He referred to a story told by his colleague, Hoto L Gaol, last week. The person got a ring stuck around their finger, causing the finger to swell.
"The doctor suggested the person report it to us and we handled it by cutting the ring off with our mini grinder," he added.