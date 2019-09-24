Flag desecration by Hong Kong protesters is 'blasphemy': Chinese state media

Hard-core demonstrators attack the Chinese flag during violent unrest at New Town Plaza shopping centre in Sha Tin on Sunday, provoking an angry response from state media.
PHOTO: AFP
Sum Lok-kei
South China Morning Post

State media has slammed protesters for desecrating the national flag, describing the abuse as "blasphemy" against the Chinese people.

In a commentary published on Sunday night, Communist Party mouthpiece Xinhua also called on silent Hongkongers to serve as guardians of the ensign ahead of National Day on October 1.

During violent unrest in Sha Tin on Sunday, anti-government protesters removed a Chinese flag from outside the town hall, before taking it to a nearby demonstration at a shopping centre, where it was stamped on and spray-painted.

The flag was dumped in a large waste bin and later thrown into the Shing Mun River.

"For the past three months … some rioters have made the national flag the target of destruction and abuse," the Xinhua commentary read.

"Not only is this an intentional act of breaking the law, an insult to the country and race, it is also blasphemy against the entire Chinese people, including those in Hong Kong."

The news agency called on Hongkongers who had kept silent about the behaviour to safeguard the ensign, as the country prepared to mark the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China next week.

"Protecting the national flag is to protect Hong Kong," it wrote in the commentary.

The state-run agency also urged Hong Kong law enforcement to punish "all acts of abusing the national flag".

Beijing sees the desecration of national symbols, including the Chinese flag, as a direct challenge to its sovereignty.

The removal and desecration of the national flag in Sha Tin could have violated the National Flag and National Emblem Ordinance, the Hong Kong government said on Sunday.

Police later said a 21-year-old man was arrested for removal of the flag.

According to the ordinance, a person who desecrates the national flag or national emblem is liable on conviction to a fine of HK$50,000 (S$8,791) and three years in prison.

Hong Kong has been rocked by anti-government protests since June 9, sparked by controversy over the now-withdrawn extradition bill, which would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent back to mainland China.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
china Hong Kong Hong Kong protests

TRENDING

Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst
65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby&#039;s death
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby's death
Jail for advertising firm owner who punched Roxy Square security supervisor
Jail for advertising firm owner who punched Roxy Square security supervisor
Cecilia Cheung opens a fashion boutique, becomes &#039;neighbours&#039; with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
Cecilia Cheung becomes 'neighbours' with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
&#039;We live like a normal married couple&#039;: He&#039;s HIV-positive but she doesn&#039;t mind
He's HIV-positive, she's not: 'We live like a normal married couple'
Apple cider vinegar: Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham swear by it, but health experts are not convinced
Apple cider vinegar: Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham swear by it, but health experts are not convinced

LIFESTYLE

Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Cheaper fares on Scoot, $40 buffet-karaoke, McDonald&#039;s 1-for-1 Big Breakfast &amp; other deals this week
Cheaper fares on Scoot after airline scraps payment processing fees globally
Haze in Singapore: Why babies, toddlers, preschoolers and primary school children need not wear N95 mask
Haze in Singapore: Why babies and young children need not wear N95 mask
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio

Home Works

How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline
Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline
Indonesian cops in trouble after firing guns to enliven party
Bang bang: Men in Indonesia fire guns into air to enliven party
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
Gwen Stefani&#039;s fans were &#039;kiasu&#039; but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Gwen Stefani's fans were 'kiasu' but her F1 concert was totally worth the money

SERVICES