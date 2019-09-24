Flag desecration by Hong Kong protesters is 'blasphemy': Chinese state media

State media has slammed protesters for desecrating the national flag, describing the abuse as "blasphemy" against the Chinese people.

In a commentary published on Sunday night, Communist Party mouthpiece Xinhua also called on silent Hongkongers to serve as guardians of the ensign ahead of National Day on October 1.

During violent unrest in Sha Tin on Sunday, anti-government protesters removed a Chinese flag from outside the town hall, before taking it to a nearby demonstration at a shopping centre, where it was stamped on and spray-painted.

The flag was dumped in a large waste bin and later thrown into the Shing Mun River.

"For the past three months … some rioters have made the national flag the target of destruction and abuse," the Xinhua commentary read.

"Not only is this an intentional act of breaking the law, an insult to the country and race, it is also blasphemy against the entire Chinese people, including those in Hong Kong."

The news agency called on Hongkongers who had kept silent about the behaviour to safeguard the ensign, as the country prepared to mark the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China next week.

"Protecting the national flag is to protect Hong Kong," it wrote in the commentary.