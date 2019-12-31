Flash flood destroys bridge, isolates villages in South Sumatra

A bridge connecting two districts in Lahat regency is wrecked by a flash flood in the South Sumatran regency on Dec. 30.
PHOTO: Facebook/Cerite Iame
Yulia Savitri
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A flash flood triggered by the overflowing Mulak River in Lahat regency, South Sumatra destroyed a bridge connecting two regencies in the province on Monday morning.

Lahat Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) head Marjono said Air Mulak Bridge was destroyed by floodwaters on Monday. Heavy rain occurring since Sunday evening triggered the deluge at 4:30 a.m. on Monday. 

Apart from connecting two districts -- Mulak Sebingkai and Mulak Ulu --  within the regency, the bridge was also a part of the provincial road that connected Lahat and neighbouring Muarenim regency. The incident isolated a number of villages in Lahat regency, South Sumatra, such as Lesung Batu, Airpur, Fajar Bulan and Mengkenang.

Floodwaters had also destroyed seven houses in Keban Agung village, while at least 10 other houses, a district office and a mosque were inundated.

"Our latest data on the incident showed no casualties inflicted by the incident. Meanwhile, communications were also cut off," Marjono said.

Officials of the BPBD, the Indonesian Military, the National Police, the Health Agency and the Social Agency had been dispatched to the location to assist the affected residents. Meanwhile, the floodwaters had receded since Monday afternoon.

The South Sumatra provincial administration said it would use a Bailey bridge supplied by the Public Works and Housing Ministry to temporarily replace the destroyed one, in order to reach residents in the isolated villages.

"We have also installed some road signs [regarding the collapsed bridge] in some places leading to the bridge," South Sumatra public works agency head Darma Budhi said.

Sumatra VIII river basin management head Birendraja said the flash flood occurred because the river basin around the area had been damaged and could not hold the large volume of water flowing from upstream.

He added that the flood occurred almost at the same time as landslides that were triggered by prolonged heavy rain.

Earlier in the same week, a flash flood also hit Labuhan Batu regency in North Sumatra, damaging two villages.

Last month, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency warned people that extreme weather in November and December would cause more hydrometeorological disasters.

More about
INDONESIA Floods Natural Disasters

TRENDING

Ah Boys To Men actor Joshua Tan proposed to girlfriend of 2 years
Ah Boys To Men actor Joshua Tan proposed to girlfriend of 2 years
6 free places to catch the fireworks this NYE without squeezing with the crowd in Singapore
6 free places to catch the fireworks this NYE without squeezing with the crowd in Singapore
Lucky Plaza accident: Mount Elizabeth Hospital not activated as it is not on SCDF&#039;s list of medical providers, says CEO
Lucky Plaza accident: Mount Elizabeth Hospital not activated as it is not on SCDF's list of medical providers, says CEO
Electricity bills to go up, and gas prices to fall
Electricity bills to go up, and gas prices to fall
Man, 48, fined for slapping boys who badmouthed his son
Man, 48, fined for slapping boys who badmouthed his son
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
New Year&#039;s Eve 2019 in Singapore: Where to go for dinners, drinks, and parties
New Year's Eve 2019 in Singapore: Where to go for dinners, drinks, and parties

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
4 ways to spend New Year&#039;s Eve in Singapore on a budget
4 ways to spend New Year's Eve in Singapore on a budget
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
1-for-1 movie tickets, McDonald&#039;s curry sauce bottle returns &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's curry sauce bottle and spicy nuggets return

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats

SERVICES