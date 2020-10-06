Flawless 102-carat diamond sells for more than $21m at Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong

An exceedingly rare – and astoundingly large – diamond sold for more than HK$120 million (S$21 million) at a sale by Sotheby’s Hong Kong on Monday night.

The flawless, D-colour, 102.39-carat gem went to an anonymous telephone bidder for nearly HK$122 million in an auction held online, a spokeswoman said.

The auction was held by Sotheby’s Hong Kong Gallery in Admiralty on Oct 5, with online bidding having opened on Sept 15.

The diamond was offered in an no-reserve auction – one in which there is no minimum price, with the goods going to the highest bidder – the first of its kind for a diamond of this calibre.

Only seven D-colour, internally flawless or flawless white diamonds over 100 carats had ever been sold at auction before Monday’s sale. The stone in question was the second-largest oval diamond of its kind to ever be offered at auction, Sotheby’s said.

It was cut from a 271-carat rough, discovered in the Victor Mine in Ontario, Canada in 2018.

In 2013, a stone weighing 118.28 carats of a similar quality was sold by Sotheby’s for US$30.8 million (S$41 million).

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.