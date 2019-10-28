Flight from Taipei to Hong Kong delayed after bomb hoax

A flight from Taipei to Hong Kong was delayed for four hours after a passenger yelled there was a bomb on board, Nanyang Siang Pau reported.

The female passenger from Hong Kong was boarding with her cousin when she loudly told a flight attendant that there was a bomb in the aircraft.

This caused panic among the passengers who were asked to leave the aircraft for security checks.

The flight was scheduled to leave Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport at 12.25pm.

After a thorough security check, it was confirmed that there were no explosives on board.

