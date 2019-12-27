Flooded Indonesian village draws in hundreds of tourists

While floods are usually seen as an unwanted natural disaster, a village inundated with floodwater in Kampar regency, Riau, has instead become a destination for local tourists who are looking for a place to spend their year-end holiday.

Hundreds of people flocked to a flooded street in Buluh Cina village on Wednesday, with many of them bringing along their children to play in the floodwater.

Some children were seen swimming with pool floats, while others rented wooden motorboats to travel around the inundated village, kompas.com reported.

Farhan, a visitor from Pekanbaru, said he had already taken his children to the village twice this holiday season.

"I took them here to play in the water as well as to visit the fish market since they're on a school holiday," he said.

Since the flood currents were strong, Farhan said he always kept an eye on his children.

Rosmiati, another visitor, said she took her daughter to play in Buluh Cina almost every day since her own village was located nearby.

"I'm not really worried about letting her play around here, since I always watch over her," she said, admitting that the currents were indeed strong due to rising water levels.

Local authorities have warned visitors to be cautious when playing in the floodwater, especially as water levels differ depending on the area, ranging from 50 centimeters to 1 meter in depth.