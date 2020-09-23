Floods hit Jakarta after heavy rainfall in capital and upstream areas

Floods have inundated several parts of Jakarta due to heavy rainfall that occurred in the capital and its upstream areas on Monday. The authorities have also alerted residents near the Ciliwung riverbanks to stay cautious.

The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) reported that 49 neighborhood units were still inundated by floodwaters as of Tuesday morning.

The flooding ranged from 10 to 100 centimetres high in 23 areas of East Jakarta and from 10 to 80 cm high in 14 neighborhoods of West Jakarta.

Meanwhile, 10 areas of South Jakarta as well as one area of each North and Central Jakarta were inundated by floodwaters from 20 to 50 cm high.

Jakarta BPBD information and communication center head Raditya Jati said the most flooding had occurred in West Cengkareng subdistrict, Cengkareng, Banten, where the waters reached 10 to 30 cm high.

Kompas.com also reported that, as of Tuesday morning, 32 roads in West Jakarta and North Jakarta were still inundated by floodwaters, including several roads in West Cengkareng, where the flooding was around 10 to 30 cm high.

The regional disaster agency noted that 15 people had been forced out of their homes as a result of the floods.

Disaster mitigation officers have prepared four evacuation points, namely Riyadhul Saadah Mosque in Kembangan Utara, West Jakarta, as well as PT Delta Laras Wisata’s office building, official residences and the Rawajati community health center in Rawajati, South Jakarta.

“The daily weather forecast from the BMKG [Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency] has estimated that there will still be light rain in Jakarta today,” Raditya said in a statement on Tuesday.

In Monday’s press conference, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said the capital’s upstream regions had also experienced heavy rain, causing the Katulampa sluice gate in Bogor, West Java to reach its highest warning level with the water level exceeding 200 cm for around 20 to 30 minutes.

Following the warning level, Anies said he ordered authorities to alert residents around the banks of the Ciliwung River, which flows through Jakarta and West Java.

“We are [...] preparing shelters in case they get hit by a flood. And this time it's a bit different because the shelters have to comply with Covid-19 health protocols,” Anies said, adding that water gates in the capital were supervised to ensure waters from the upstream region could run smoothly.

Bogor Mayor Bima Arya also warned his residents near the Ciliwung River to be on alert, with the city having 13 subdistricts situated on the riverbanks.