Flying' motorbike ends up stuck in power lines

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network
Mar 12, 2019

BANGKOK - A motorcycle ended up entangled in power lines, four metres up in the air, following an accident in Surin province on Sunday night.

Emergency responders, having been notified of the accident in Karb Cherng village, arrived to find a motorbike entangled in electrical wires four metres from the ground, and a damaged pickup truck nearby.

Five people were injured in the incident.

The pickup truck had been carrying the motorbike in the back tray, along with passengers.

