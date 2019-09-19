Football fans in Hong Kong set aside club allegiances to kick off human chain

Hundreds of fans put aside rivalries on football matches to form a human chain that spanned the perimeter of six football fields in Victoria Park on Wednesday, lending their voice to the citywide anti-government movement.

Titled the "Reconciliation of the Century", football fans chanted slogans dressed in colourful club jerseys and sang the latest rally anthem, Glory to Hong Kong, to show solidarity and urge authorities to respond to protesters' five demands.

Among the more unusual characters was Duff Li, a fan of British club Newcastle United, who walked around the park holding a Chinese national team jersey with a large sheet of paper that had "Yes" and "No" written on it.

He asked people whether they would consider reconciliation with the Hong Kong and Chinese governments since it was the night's theme.

"I'm neutral and want to see how people think. Reconciliation, I think, is very important," Li said. Most of the dozens of respondents signed "No" on Li's poll.

A Liverpool fan who only gave his initials as K.L., came with three friends who each supported different teams. He said he thought it was important to put aside differences and unite for Hong Kong.

"Even though we support different football clubs, our demands tonight are the same: five demands, not one less," he said.

He was referring to the demands of protesters, including the setting up of an independent inquiry into police handling of the protests and universal suffrage.