Foreign tourist cries foul over 'fine' for riding on expressway in Bangkok

A foreign tourist who drove his motorcycle on an expressway was fined Bt1,000 (S$44), prompting him to cry foul of what he believed to be a rip off by Thai cops.

The incident took place early May but just caught attention of Thai Facebook users, who started to share the Instagram post of Nicklas Aittamaa, whose Instagram account is nicklasaitt.

Aittamaa, who has 8,428 followers on his Instagram page, posted on May 7: "Some popo action entering Bangkok, I guess they are just jealous of my rad bike... Cost me a 1000Baht to skip the police station."

