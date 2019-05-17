Foreigner jumps to death in Pattaya mall

A foreigner jumped to his death from the sixth floor of a shopping complex in Chon Buri's Pattaya City on Thursday afternoon.

The man, whose nationality is unknown, was rushed to a nearby hospital though he was declared dead at the scene.

Pol Lt-Colonel Pitak Nernsang, an investigator from the Pattaya Police Station, said police learned at 5.30pm that a foreigner aged about 50 had fallen from the sixth floor of Central Pattaya Beach Department store.

The body was covered with a white sheet by the time the police arrived, and initial investigation found that the man's arms, legs and neck were broken and the skull was fractured. There were no documents on him for identification, Pitak said.

A vendor near the site on the sixth floor said she noticed a foreigner trying to climb over the barrier, but had let go by the time she got to him.

The body has been sent to a nearby hospital for an autopsy.