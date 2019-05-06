Foreigners find royal events in Thailand 'mesmerising'

Among the tens of thousands of true-blue royalists massed around Bangkok's Rattanakosin Island to witness yesterday's royal procession were hundreds of foreigners, some with different perspectives of the occasion.

The summer heat did nothing to deter the enormous crowds of people, most wearing yellow shirts to show their loyalty to His Majesty King Rama X, as they lined both sides of the streets for a glimpse of him in the flesh.

The rare historical event naturally attracted many foreigners as well, among them Nina Charoenthawee, 56, an Australian who migrated to Thailand more than 30 years ago.

Hurrying to Rajdamnoen Road to see the procession, she told The Nation she was eager to witness history in the making.

"It's a milestone in history," Nina said, "and it's an amazing time for Thailand with the new King.

I think everyone is looking forward to a new era." Mila Van, a 28-year-old Dutchwoman who lives in Singapore, had come to Bangkok for the weekend and learned only after her arrival about the momentous event that was taking place. But she was delighted with her good fortune.

"It's amazing. I feel lucky to be here at just the right time and have the chance to be in the event," Van said as the crowd around her continued chanting "Long live the King" even after the royal procession had passed.

"This is better than going sightseeing around the old city or at old temples. This is real and it's so spectacular!" Van said she understood the importance of the King's role in society.

"That's why he is so respected and loved by the people," she said. Italian Gabriel Colombo, 32, described the event as mesmerising. "It's not just the procession and the presence of the King - it's the vibe. It's all these people taking part in it, wearing the same kind of clothes and looking forward to seeing their King. It's extraordinary."

The monarchy is one of the pillars of Thai society, Colombo said, and he could understand why Thais were willing to sit in the blazing hot sun to see the King in person, even for a few seconds. Spaniard Alejandro, 21, who declined to share his surname, admitted he was excited to see the procession and the King.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn crowned Thailand's Rama X Open gallery King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Rama X of Thailand, was crowned Saturday in a dazzling show of pageantry, laced with Hindu and Buddhist ritual, vowing to reign "with righteousness" on behalf of the Thai people.

Open gallery Starting at the auspicious time of 10:09 am (0309 GMT), the public was granted a rare window into the cloistered halls of Thai power as the key rituals of the three-day coronation began.

Open gallery King Vajiralongkorn is the tenth monarch of the Chakri dynasty, which has reigned since 1782.

Open gallery He later took his seat under the umbrella of state and was handed the Great Crown of Victory, a tiered gold 7.3-kilogram (16-pound) headpiece topped by a diamond from India.

Open gallery His fourth wife, Suthida -- married in a surprise ceremony days before the coronation -- was invested as Queen, kneeling in respect in front of her husband who sat on a throne

Open gallery .He ascended the throne over two years ago following the death of his beloved father, but waited until after a long mourning period before setting his coronation date.

Open gallery For most Thais, it is the first time they have witnessed the pomp and grandeur of a coronation -- the last was in 1950 for the king's beloved father Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Open gallery Hundreds of state officials in immaculate white uniforms lined the streets around the Grand Palace.

Open gallery The king held a grand audience with members of the royal family, the privy council and senior officials later in the afternoon at the Grand Palace.

"As an art student, I think this event is marvellous. I love to see the affluence on display with all the gold," he said, referring to the ornately crafted palanquin on which His Majesty was carried. "It's a sight to behold for me.

I'm from Spain and we also have a king, but I can tell there are some differences."