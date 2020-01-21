Forget Megxit: Here are the Asian royals who turned their backs on titles

Briton royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, created a whirlwind of international headlines when they last week announced on Instagram they would "step back" from royal duties.

When announcing their "exciting next step" they indicated they would seek to become financially independent while dividing their time between the UK and North America.

The departure of Harry and Meghan - which immediately became known on social media as "Megxit" - may have been driven by their desire for greater privacy. But they're definitely not the first members of a royal family to tire of the glare of publicity. Here are several Asian royals who made similar decisions, for a variety of reasons.

PRINCESS AYAKO (JAPAN)

The youngest daughter of Akihito's cousin followed in her aunt's footsteps. She left the imperial household in 2018 after marrying a commoner, shipping firm employee Kei Moriya. After signing her marriage papers, Princess Ayako, 29, became Ayako Moriya.

Her departure left just 18 members in Japan's Imperial Household and the shrinking royal family raised public concerns and provoked calls for changes in law, which also prohibits royal women from ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne despite the family having just four male heirs to the throne.

Princess Mako, Akihito's eldest granddaughter, is expected to follow suit this year when she weds her college sweetheart, Kei Komuro, who works at a law firm.

PRINCESS UBOLRATANA RAJAKANYA (THAILAND)

Ubolratana Rajakanya, 68, is the first born child of former Thailand's late king, Bhumibol Adulyadej, and Queen Sirikit. She studied in the US at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of California before marrying an American man in 1972 and giving up her royal title.

Their marriage, however, ended in 1998 and she later moved back to Thailand in 2001.

Last year she tried to run for election as a candidate for prime minister but was blocked by her younger brother, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who issued a statement saying it was inappropriate for members of the royal family to enter politics.

PRINCESS NORI (JAPAN)

Princess Nori admiring cherry blossoms before she got married. PHOTO: AFP

Princess Nori, 50, is the only daughter of former emperor Akihito. In 2005, she married Yoshiki Kuroda, an urban designer with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government thereby relinquishing her royal status.