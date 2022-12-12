Forget Qatar's World Cup, the Gulf wants an Olympics. Will it become a new sporting Mecca?

As Qatar prepares to toast the success of its inaugural turn as a Fifa World Cup host, a slew of other major sporting events look poised to descend on the Gulf's ultra-wealthy, and politically ambitious, oil and gas exporters.

Saudi Arabia has fuelled the speculation in recent months, with its government ministers talking up potential bids for not only its own World Cup but also an Olympic Games, as it follows the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) and Qatar's lead of pumping money into hosting prestigious tournaments and snapping up established names from the world of European football.

Such extravagant outlays have led to corruption allegations and accusations from, mostly Western, critics that the Gulf monarchies – known for their suppression of dissent and dubious human rights records – are attempting to "sportswash " their collective image on the international stage.

While reputation management and soft-power projection are undoubtedly part of the appeal of hosting such events, other motivations include diversifying their economies away from an over-reliance on energy exports and providing their citizens – many of whom are relatively youthful – with employment opportunities and entertainment, as well as encouraging them to take up sport.

A large proportion of all three Gulf state's populations are non-citizens – mostly migrant workers and expatriates – ranging from more than 30 per cent in Saudi Arabia to touching 90 per cent in Qatar and the UAE.

"As Gulf nations seek new foreign investment avenues [and economic diversification], investing in European football [and sport in general] has emerged as a strategy to accomplish this task," said Hezha Barzani, a Middle East researcher with the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank.

"The investments aim to enhance ties to commercial networks in the West, as Gulf nations prepare for the post-oil world."

Living an Olympic dream?

Saudi Arabia was already set to host the 2034 Asian Games when it was selected by the Olympic Council of Asia in October to be the host nation for the 2029 Asian Winter Games, which it intends to hold in a futuristic US$500 billion desert megacity that it has yet to build.

The world's largest exporter of crude oil was also on Tuesday revealed as the likely host of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup after India withdrew its bid to hold Asia's top footballing tournament.

Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium which will be build for the upcoming 2022 Fifa soccer World Cup during a stadium tour in Doha, on Dec 20, 2019.

PHOTO: Reuters

Even before those announcements, Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal al-Saud was excitedly telling reporters in August that hosting an Olympic Games "would be an ultimate goal for us" – perhaps as early as 2036 – saying the kingdom was "open to discuss" such an outcome with the International Olympic Committee as "I think Saudi Arabia has showcased that we can host such events."

Not long afterwards, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed al-Khateeb said in an interview with Bloomberg that Saudi Arabia was "considering a [joint] bid with Greece and Egypt" for the 2030 Fifa World Cup – a proposition that would entail a global sports event being simultaneously staged on three continents for the first time ever.

"Definitely the three countries would invest heavily in infrastructure and would definitely be ready," he said last month. "And I know by then Saudi Arabia would have state of the art stadiums and fan zones built."

Hot on the heels of those reports came rumours that Qatar was looking to use this year's World Cup as a springboard for making its own bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, after its previous bids for the 2016, 2020 and 2032 Games all failed.

Next year, Doha is also set to host the AFC Asian Cup for a third time – having first done so in 1988 – and in 2030 will become the fourth city to host the Asian Games twice. It also hosted the World Athletics Championship in 2019.

But hosting major sporting events in Middle Eastern countries with little existing suitable infrastructure doesn't come cheap.

Qatar, which rivals the US and Australia as the world's top exporter of liquefied natural gas, spent some US$6.5 billion (S$8.8 billion) on the seven new stadiums it built for the World Cup, though the final bill could come to a massive US$200 billion when all its various infrastructure development projects – many of which fall under the tiny Gulf state's massive Qatar National Vision 2030 economic diversification programme – are totted up.

By comparison, Brazil and Russia only had to cough up around US$15 billion each for the infrastructure they needed for the last two editions of the World Cup.

Fifa said on Sunday last week a record 2.45 million spectators attended the first 48 matches of the 2022 World Cup, filling 96 per cent of available seats in Qatar, compared to about 2.17 million fans at the opening round of matches held in Russia four years ago.

Lucrative footballing investments

The Gulf's new-found focus on football can trace its roots back to the region's royalty, who have been snatching up stakes in a plethora of European football clubs for years.

UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan set the trend by acquiring majority control of Manchester City in 2008 for a reported £210 million (around US$372 million today, adjusted for inflation).

He was followed by Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Musaid al-Saud, who in 2013 bought a 50 per cent stake in fellow English club Sheffield United – rising to 100 per cent in 2019 after he won a legal case against his co-owner – and last year's purchase of Newcastle United for a reported £300 million (S$500 million) by the kingdom's Public Investment Fund, which is controlled by de facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

These investments certainly seem to promise lucrative returns for the clubs' new owners.

From 2010-2018, the European football market grew by 65 per cent, according to figures from the Union of European Football Associations, with financial services giant KPMG reporting that the overall enterprise value of the 32 most prominent European football clubs increased by 9 per cent in 2019 alone.

The Gulf monarchies' deep pockets have also served to secure the services of footballing legends like ex-England captain David Beckham as brand ambassador for Qatar's World Cup, and Argentina's Lionel Messi, who was named Saudi Arabia's tourism ambassador in May.

Before the turn of the millennium, Gulf royalty – from the UAE in particular – were better known for throwing copious amounts of cash at powerboat and horse racing than football.

In 1986, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, a member of the Emirati royal family and founder of the Emirates Group, launched Victory Team. In the intervening decades, it went on to win no fewer than 15 international motorboat racing championships, all with Emiratis in the driving seat.

His nephew, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum – the UAE's vice-president, prime minister, and ruler of Dubai – founded Godolphin Racing, which has since grown into one of the world's most influential stables, with the city now regularly hosting three of the 10 richest races in the sport, including the US$12 million Dubai World Cup.

Peter Hellyer, a British cultural historian and long-time UAE resident, said that Gulf Arabs' passion for sports should not be underestimated.

"A desire for prestige and for international attention is obviously part of the process, but one shouldn't overlook the fact that there is often a genuine interest in the sport, too – especially where sports like football are concerned," he said.

"I don't think the countries, and individuals, are driven to invest with thoughts of making large profits."

Hellyer, who has lived in the UAE for more than 45 years, said "the direct, personal passion of a powerful individual" such as the al-Maktoums often drove Gulf Arabs' interest in selected sports.

Spain players celebrate after Alvaro Morata scores their first goal during the match between Spain and Germany at the 2022 Fifa World Cup Qatar, in Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar, on Nov 27.

PHOTO: Reuters

Stubborn 'sportswashing' claims

The staggering amount of investments that Gulf monarchies have chosen to siphon into sporting events in recent years has aroused persistent accusations that they are attempting to use the high-profile tournaments and competitions to enhance their tarnished reputations.

Human rights groups have long accused the autocratic Gulf states of a raft of abuses, which came to an ugly head in 2018 with the brutal murder and dismemberment of former Washington Post columnist and Riyadh critic Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi security agents in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate.

Qatar, meanwhile, has been accused by US prosecutors of bribing three South American Fifa delegates to vote in favour of their 2010 bid for this year's World Cup – with similar charges levelled against 2018 host Russia.

Reports that thousands of migrant labourers, mainly from South Asian nations, died constructing the stadiums and related infrastructure for the 2022 World Cup have been roundly rejected by Qatar, with a top official saying last month that the true number was closer to 400 or 500.

Since being awarded the tournament in 2010, Qatar has also taken some steps to overhaul restrictive employment practices that had long drawn criticism, such as the so-called kafala system prevalent in many Gulf states that tied workers to their employers, who used to have final say over whether employees could leave their jobs or even the country.

Qatar also adopted a minimum monthly wage of 1,000 riyals (S$360) for workers and required food and housing allowances for employees not receiving those benefits directly from their employers, while updating its worker safety rules to prevent deaths.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE followed suit with similar reforms last year.

Hellyer, the cultural historian and long-time Abu Dhabi resident, said "the criticisms of Qatar that have been made were always going to happen."

"Attitudes within the Gulf and the rest of the Middle East, and in Africa for that matter, are very different from those in, for example, Europe or North America," he said.

"As more major sporting events are held in the Arab world in the future, controversial issues like these will definitely be raised again. They get a lot of media attention, but they won't derail the events."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.