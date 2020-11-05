Former al-Qaeda leader in Indonesia warns of attacks on French citizens

Malaysian and Indonesian authorities have tightened security following terror attacks in France and Austria as a former senior al-Qaeda figure warned of possible attacks against French citizens following French President Emmanuel Macron defence of free speech and what he said was the right to publish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

The warning comes as terror attacks continue to haunt western Europe , with Austria becoming the latest target after armed gunmen opened fire at multiple locations in Vienna on Monday night, killing four people and injuring 15 others. One gunman was shot dead while special forces were hunting for another gunman.

“In Indonesia , terror cells are active and will spring into action anytime, depending on the momentum. I predict there will be attacks on foreigners like French citizens” in Indonesia, Sofyan Tsauri, a former senior member of al-Qaeda of Southeast Asia, told This Week In Asia.

At the same time, Sofyan noted that Indonesia’s counterterrorism task force, Detachment 88, has been able “to map out” the country’s militant groups, meaning their movements were therefore “somewhat restricted”.

Between June 1 and Aug 12, Detachment 88 arrested 72 terror suspects across 13 provinces, including Jakarta and Bali.

Sofyan spent five years in an Indonesian prison for helping to arm terror groups. He was released in 2015 and now helps Indonesia’s efforts in countering violent extremism by sharing his knowledge at seminars.

ALSO READ: Six in custody over Nice church terror attack in France

On Monday, al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb urged its followers to kill anyone insulting the Prophet and threatened Macron over his remarks on Islam.

“Killing anyone who insults the Prophet is the right of each and every Muslim,” the jihadist group, known by its French acronym AQMI, said in a statement.

On Oct 16, French high school teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded by a Chechen extremist after Paty showed his students some of the Prophet Mohammed cartoons published in 2015 by Charlie Hebdo , a French satirical newspaper.

Following his killing, Macron defended the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet on the grounds of freedom of speech. He also launched a campaign against Islamic radicalism, sparking fury across the Muslim world .

Robi Sugara, a lecturer and counterterrorism analyst at Syarif Hidayatullah Islamic University in Jakarta, expressed concern over the latest attack in Vienna , saying it would likely encourage Indonesian militants to launch attacks to show that they, too, “defend” the Prophet.

Militants “will feel ashamed if they didn’t do the same” and carry out attacks, Sugara said. “They also see the current situation as a good moment to consolidate their organisations, which have weakened,” he added.

National Police Commission head Benny Mamoto, a retired police general who investigated the devastating 2002 Bali bombings , which killed 202 people, including 11 Hong Kong residents, said he feared any attacks in Indonesia could be carried out in the same fashion as the attack in France – with knives. This low-tech method would be enough to create fear in society, he said.

Based on past experiences, retaliation by militants could occur “anywhere” and the targets could be individuals or buildings that symbolise the “country in question”, said Mamoto, referring to France.

“As long as Macron does not apologise or hold a dialogue to explain the situation … attacks will continue to occur,” he added.

Militant groups are also expected to capitalise on the current situation to raise funds, as people are more likely to donate to their cause given the anger against France , Sugara said.

Sugara also expressed concerns over the threat of lone-wolf attacks, judging from “provocative” messages he had seen on social media, apart from the many calls for the boycott of French products and protests at the French embassy.

Indonesian cyberspace is filled with statements by people saying they are allowed to kill anyone who insults the Prophet, said Rizka Nurul, a researcher with the Institute for International Peace Building, Indonesia’s first private deradicalisation organisation.

While there has been no “serious call” for a “jihad”, Rizka said there was a great need for the country’s moderate Islamic organisations and activists to come out strongly to specifically say that no religion, including Islam, allows for the killing of another person, no matter what the circumstance.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (not pictured) attend a joint statement at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Jan 29, 2020.

PHOTO: Reuters

“Honestly speaking, this is very worrying,” Rizka said of the online statements she had seen.

Sugara said the banned, nonviolent Islamist group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia – which campaigns to turn democratic, secular Indonesia into an Islamic State – was also seizing the moment to argue for its cause by saying Islam is being “insulted because the country is not ruled by a Caliphate”.

While Malaysian and Indonesian authorities said there were currently no signs of terror plots, security has been stepped up around French assets in both countries.

In Malaysia , Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said “we are always vigilant of threats against anyone”.

“So far there is no indication that such acts will occur here,” Bador said.

Ali Fauzi, a former senior member of the al-Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiah (JI), struck a more optimistic note, telling This Week in Asia that the Malaysian and Indonesian governments’ strong criticisms of Macron had helped lower the terror threat in both countries and that militants are “unlikely to stage attacks”.

“I am confident of that,” said Ali Fauzi whose two older brothers, also members of JI, were executed for their role in the 2002 Bali bombings. He has apologised for his brothers’ actions.

“In Indonesia and Malaysia, they [militants] are indeed angry with Macron. But then, the governments of Malaysia and Indonesia are also angry with Macron.

“This time round, terror groups and the governments are of the same view. The situation would be quite different if Malaysia and Indonesia supported Macron,” he added.

Ali, who is a trained bomb-maker, set up the Circle of Peace Foundation to help those convicted of terrorism to disengage from violence and support them in finding work to prevent them from returning to their old lives.

According to Ali, former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed’s statement after Macron’s defence of free speech – that Muslims had “a right to be angry and kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past” – had actually helped Malaysia’s cause by defusing the terror treat.

“The situation is safe,” Ali said. “The militants like Mahathir’s words.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.