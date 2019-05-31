Former Indonesian first lady admitted to ICU

Former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono accompanies his wife Ani Yudhoyono as the latter undergoes intensive medical treatment for blood cancer in a hospital in Singapore on Feb 12.

Former first lady Kristiani Herrawati, better known as Ani Yudhoyono, is reportedly being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the National University of Singapore Hospital in Singapore, where she has been undergoing treatment for blood cancer since February.

The wife of Democratic Party chairman and former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono was admitted to the ICU on Thursday morning due to a high fever, the party's deputy chairman, Syarief Hasan, said.

"We ask for everyone to pray for her recovery," Syarief, who was in Singapore to visit the Yudhoyono family, said on Thursday as quoted by tempo.co.

Reports of Ani's latest condition were first revealed by party members Andi Arief and Rachland Nashidik, who took the news to Twitter.

"We ask for everyone to pray for Ibu Ani's recovery. She was admitted to the ICU again this morning," Andi wrote on his Twitter account @AndiArief__ on Thursday.