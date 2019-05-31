Former Indonesian first lady admitted to ICU

Former first lady Kristiani Herrawati, better known as Ani Yudhoyono, is reportedly being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the National University of Singapore Hospital in Singapore, where she has been undergoing treatment for blood cancer since February.
The wife of Democratic Party chairman and former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono was admitted to the ICU on Thursday morning due to a high fever, the party's deputy chairman, Syarief Hasan, said.
"We ask for everyone to pray for her recovery," Syarief, who was in Singapore to visit the Yudhoyono family, said on Thursday as quoted by tempo.co.
Reports of Ani's latest condition were first revealed by party members Andi Arief and Rachland Nashidik, who took the news to Twitter.
"We ask for everyone to pray for Ibu Ani's recovery. She was admitted to the ICU again this morning," Andi wrote on his Twitter account @AndiArief__ on Thursday.
Previous reports said that Ani had been feeling better and was allowed to go outside of her room, where she has been under intensive medical care for months. The former president broke the news that Ani had been diagnosed with an undetermined type of blood cancer in a press conference held in Singapore on Feb 13, and later decided to withdraw himself from any campaign events ahead of the 2019 general election to stand by his wife. Prior to her hospitalisation, Ani accompanied her husband on a political tour in North Sumatra and Aceh. She is known for being outspoken in her support of her husband and sons.
