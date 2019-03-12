Former Indonesian president sings for late wife, reactivates her IG to preserve legacy

In a handout photo, former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono accompanies his wife Ani Yudhoyono as the latter undergoes intensive medical treatment for blood cancer in a hospital in Singapore on Feb. 12.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono has released a video of him singing a nostalgic song as a tribute to his late wife and former first lady Kristiani Herawati, better known as Ani Yudhoyono, who passed away in June.

The song was also released for the public through Ani's Instagram handle, @aniyudhoyono, on Sunday, as Yudhoyono and his family announced they would reactivate the former first lady's account on the social media platform under the name "Ani Yudhoyono in Memoriam" to preserve her "values, thinking and legacy".

"Through this song [sic] "Seruling dari Lembah Sunyi" [Flute from the Silent Valley], I wish to reminisce and to express my infinite love to Ibu Ani, my soulmate who is now resting eternally in peace," wrote SBY in the Instagram post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Teman-teman followers yang baik,⁣ ⁣ Hari ini, 1 Desember 2019 ~ tepat setengah tahun berpulangnya istri tercinta Ani Yudhoyono. Kepergiannya meninggalkan duka dan rasa kehilangan yang amat dalam bagi saya dan keluarga. Saya tahu, para sahabat almarhumah juga merasakan kehilangan itu.⁣ ⁣ Melalui lagu "Seruling di Lembah Sunyi" ini saya ingin mengenang dan mengungkapkan rasa cinta saya yang abadi kepada sang belahan jiwa, yang kini berada di keabadiannya.⁣ ⁣ Sebagai bentuk kasih sayang dan penghormatan kepada Ibu Ani, sejak hari ini, saya dan keluarga mengaktifkan kembali akun instagram ini dengan nama "Ani Yudhoyono In Memoriam". Insya Allah, kami akan terus melestarikan dan menghidupkan berbagai nilai (values), pemikiran dan "legacy" almarhumah. Semoga ini semua dapat menghidupkan kenangan manis dan mengobati kerinduan kita kepada almarhumah Ani Yudhoyono.⁣ ⁣ Al-Fatihah.⁣ ⁣ *SBY⁣* ⁣ —⁣ ⁣ Translation:⁣ ⁣ Dearest followers,⁣ ⁣ Today, 1 December 2019 ~ exactly half a year ago my beloved wife Ani Yudhoyono passed away. Her death has left a deep void and sorrow in my heart and our family. I know her friends also feel the same way.⁣ ⁣ Through this song “Seruling dari Lembah Sunyi” (Flute from the Silent Valley), I wish to reminisce and to express my infinite love to Ibu Ani, my soulmate who is now resting eternally in peace.⁣ ⁣ As a form of my deepest love and respect to Ibu Ani, starting today, the family and I are reactivating this Instagram account as “Ani Yudhoyono In Memoriam.” God willing, we will continue to preserve her values, thoughts and legacy alive. May this keep her sweet memories alive and can provide relief and healing to all of us who are missing her, Ani Yudhoyono.⁣ ⁣ Al-Fatihah.⁣ ⁣ *SBY* #SerulingdiLembahSunyi

A post shared by Ani Yudhoyono In Memoriam (@aniyudhoyono) on

Yudhoyono's version of the song ─ written by V. Nanda Leimana and arranged by guitarist Tohpati ─ was officially released at an event to commemorate six months since Ani's death on Sunday.

A music video of the song featured Yudhoyono singing the song next to a photo of his late wife as well as landscape photos depicting sunset that he said had been taken by Ani.

Yudhoyono's personal assistant, Ossy Dermawan, has confirmed the reactivation of Ani's Instagram account, saying that the former first family and its staff wanted to preserve and keep Ani's memories and legacy alive.

The account ─ which was regularly used by Ani to post updates on her and her family's daily lives ─ would continue to post photos again in the future, he said.

"The content will be of photos or videos related to [Ani] and her interactions before, during, and after her time as the first lady," he added.

There will be photos that have never been published. The account will be managed by administrators and Yudhoyono himself.

Posts signed with the initials SBY in the caption are posts published by Yudhoyono himself, Ossy added.

Yudhoyono and Ani were married for 43 years and had two sons, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and Edhie Baskoro Yudhoyono.

The former first couple was known for their creative hobbies. Yudhoyono is an avid composer and singer, having released three albums so far, while Ani was a photographer, notable for her landscape photos routinely posted on her social media account.

Ani passed away in Singapore on June 1 after battling blood cancer since February. She was laid to rest at Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in South Jakarta. 

