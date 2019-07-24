Former Jakarta governor Ahok believes his political career is over

Former Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was convicted of blasphemy in 2017, following a series of sectarian rallies staged by Muslim conservatives.

JAKARTA - Former Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama may not make a comeback within the government's high ranks, saying he believes his political career is over.

President Joko Widodo is expected to soon unveil his Cabinet for his second term - which may comprise some new big names - but Ahok, who now prefers to be called "BTP", has dismissed the idea that he may be chosen as a minister, saying that it is impossible.

"(My image) is already impaired in this Republic," Ahok said on Monday (July 22). "I am not being pessimistic in this case, I am just spelling out the facts."

"The majority of religious people have branded me a blasphemer, while upper-middle class residents, especially women, are angry about my divorce and my (remarriage). So, in fact, (my political career) is already over," the 53-year-old was quoted by kompas.com as saying.

Ahok was convicted of blasphemy in 2017 following a series of sectarian rallies staged by Muslim conservatives in the capital who demanded the then governor to be prosecuted for a speech they believed to be blasphemous.