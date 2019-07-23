Former Jakarta governor Ahok to make splash on TV with Fallon-style talk show

Former Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama has recently expressed interest in hosting his own talk show on television as part of his long-term plan following his contentious political career.
Speaking to a group of people at a private gathering that has since been recorded as a video and posted on YouTube, Basuki said he had envisioned the show to consist of several segments per episode.
"I'd love to host a show on [Jakarta-based private news channel] Metro TV, which would probably consist of eight or 12 segments. The first segment must be stand-up comedy," he said in the video posted on his official YouTube channel, Panggil Saya BTP (Call Me BTP), on Sunday.
He went on to say that every segment in his forthcoming television show would be titled after his own initials, BTP. The stand-up comedy segment would be called "Bicara Tanpa Pikir" (Mindless Banter), while the talk show segment would be titled "Berita Terkini Populer" (Popular Latest News).
Basuki entertained the idea that he would model his upcoming talk show after popular American late-night talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Have you watched Jimmy Fallon's show? I will also wear a suit to look a little bit cooler. I'm now working on looking less chubby," he said jokingly, adding that he would donate a percentage of the show's profits to social causes. Basuki was released from prison earlier this year after serving nearly two years. He was convicted of blasphemy following a speech he made in the Thousand Islands regency in September 2016 that referred to Al-Maidah verse 51 in the Quran. Ahok said the verse -- believed to ban Muslims from choosing a non-muslim leader -- had been used by politicians to manipulate people into voting against him. The case played a major role in Ahok's defeat in the 2017 Jakarta gubernatorial election.
