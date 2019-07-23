Former Jakarta governor Ahok to make splash on TV with Fallon-style talk show

Former Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama has recently expressed interest in hosting his own talk show on television as part of his long-term plan following his contentious political career.

Speaking to a group of people at a private gathering that has since been recorded as a video and posted on YouTube, Basuki said he had envisioned the show to consist of several segments per episode.

"I'd love to host a show on [Jakarta-based private news channel] Metro TV, which would probably consist of eight or 12 segments. The first segment must be stand-up comedy," he said in the video posted on his official YouTube channel, Panggil Saya BTP (Call Me BTP), on Sunday.

He went on to say that every segment in his forthcoming television show would be titled after his own initials, BTP. The stand-up comedy segment would be called "Bicara Tanpa Pikir" (Mindless Banter), while the talk show segment would be titled "Berita Terkini Populer" (Popular Latest News).