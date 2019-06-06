Former Japanese minister speaks out on domestic violence by son he allegedly murdered

Hideaki Kumazawa, 76, a former vice agriculture minister, and his wife have described to investigators the domestic violence they suffered at the hands of their unemployed son, 44, whom Kumazawa allegedly killed, according to investigative sources.

Kumazawa was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of his son on Saturday.

The younger Kumazawa began refusing to go to junior high school around his second year because of bullying, and subsequently started to become violent with family members, the sources said.

The couple apparently did not consult with an outside party about the issue.

Officers at Nerima Police Station of the Metropolitan Police Department are looking into the mental aspects of what drove Kumazawa to allegedly kill his son.

Kumazawa was quoted as telling police he thought that if things had continued on the same path, the couple would be killed, so he took action, describing his son's episodes of domestic violence.