Former Miss India Universe chased, attacked in Kolkata, 7 arrested

KOLKATA, India - Former Miss India Universe Ushoshi Sengupta was allegedly chased and harassed by miscreants near the Jawaharlal Road crossing in West Bengal's Kolkata while returning home from work, police said on Tuesday.

Seven persons have been arrested for attacking the model-turned-actor and vandalising the vehicle she was travelling in.

Sengupta who is the winner of Miss India Universe pageant in 2010, was attacked on Monday night while coming back from a five-star hotel in Kolkata in an Uber cab.

"Seven persons - Sheik Rahit, Fardin Khan, Sk. Sabir Ali, Sk. Gani, Sk. Imran Ali, Sk. Wasim and Atif Khan have been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly harassing the complainant, assaulting an Uber driver and vandalising the cab. A detailed inquiry is going on into the case," Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Crime, Praveen Tripathi said.