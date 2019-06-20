Former Miss India Universe chased, attacked in Kolkata, 7 arrested

PHOTO: Facebook/Ushoshi Sengupta
The Statesman/Asia News Network

KOLKATA, India - Former Miss India Universe Ushoshi Sengupta was allegedly chased and harassed by miscreants near the Jawaharlal Road crossing in West Bengal's Kolkata while returning home from work, police said on Tuesday.

Seven persons have been arrested for attacking the model-turned-actor and vandalising the vehicle she was travelling in.

Sengupta who is the winner of Miss India Universe pageant in 2010, was attacked on Monday night while coming back from a five-star hotel in Kolkata in an Uber cab.

"Seven persons - Sheik Rahit, Fardin Khan, Sk. Sabir Ali, Sk. Gani, Sk. Imran Ali, Sk. Wasim and Atif Khan have been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly harassing the complainant, assaulting an Uber driver and vandalising the cab. A detailed inquiry is going on into the case," Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Crime, Praveen Tripathi said.

Sengupta was travelling with a colleague when, she said, around 15 boys on bikes came and hit the Uber. The miscreants then stopped and started banging the car window and dragged the driver out and began beating him up.

Amidst the commotion, Sengupta stepped out of the cab and started filming the incident.

She further said the miscreants followed her after they left the place. The boys, she claimed, caught up with her outside her friend's house and dragged her out and tried to break her phone to delete the video.

She said the miscreants finally left when she started shouting and the locals came out on the street.

The actor shared the harrowing the incident on social media.

The actor also alleged that officers at the nearby Charu Market Police Station refused to take any complaint and advised her to, instead, approach the Bhawanipore Police Station.

"After raising a lot of questions, the officer took my complaint but refused to take the complaint of the driver," she said in a Facebook post, recounting the incident.

The Kolkata Police on Tuesday said it has arrested the seven persons and also initiated an inquiry into the alleged non-registration of FIR.

"We have taken this incident very seriously and seven persons have been arrested so far. On the order of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, an inquiry regarding the non-registration of FIR has been initiated into this incident, at a very senior level," the Kolkata Police wrote on its Twitter handle.

Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
Harsh words for Lin Chi-ling following marriage announcement
Harsh words for Lin Chi-ling following marriage announcement
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we&#039;re dying to try it
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we're dying to try it
Family of 2-year-old girl allegedly murdered by dad: &#039;We don&#039;t hate him, he doted on her&#039;
Family of 2-year-old girl allegedly murdered by dad: 'We don't hate him, he doted on her'
Woman with guide dog barred from boarding bus, but driver helps her find a seat
Bus driver intervenes when blind woman with guide dog blocked from boarding
Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
Singapore Airlines beaten to world&#039;s best airline award by Qatar Airways
Singapore Airlines beaten to world's best airline award by Qatar Airways
K-pop star Johyun&#039;s cosplay slammed for being &#039;too revealing&#039; but internet disagrees
K-pop star Johyun's cosplay slammed for being 'too revealing' but internet disagrees
Family of 5 travels on motorcycle in Malaysia, traffic police gives them a lift home
Family of 5 travels on motorcycle in Malaysia, traffic police gives them a lift home
Unauthorised drones around Changi Airport delay 37 flights, affect operations of one runway
Unauthorised drones around Changi Airport delay 37 flights, affect operations of one runway

LIFESTYLE

5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling
5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling
Is Orchard Road still cool? 7 fun things to do at Orchard Road Singapore
Is Orchard Road still cool? 7 fun things to do at Orchard Road Singapore
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
5 simple ways to prevent your child from secretly bullying other kids in school
5 simple ways to prevent your child from secretly bullying other kids in school

Home Works

How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

In revenge at neighbours, Taiwan man takes a dump in common water tank
Neighbour from hell: Taiwan man dumps excrement in common water tank
True colours: K-pop&#039;s most unique group identities
True colours: K-pop's most unique group identities
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train

SERVICES