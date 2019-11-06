Former Thai singer dies in apparent suicide following phone theft charges

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

A former singer, popular among Facebook users because of her stunning looks, was found dead in her car alongside a burning charcoal stove on Monday morning in what is believed to be a suicide.

Police said Anyanee Thainawa, 32, died inside her car in the garage of her house in Lamphun's Mueang district on the day that she had been scheduled to appear in court.

She had been accused of stealing an iPhone from a shopping mall outlet in the northern province in March.

Anyanee used to be a singer and, because of her beauty, she had many fans on Facebook, who idolised her.

However, two months ago, the owner of a phone shop at the Lampang mall posted a video clip on Facebook, purportedly showing her stealing an iPhone on March 4.

Her family came out to admit that the person in the clip was indeed Anyanee, but they explained that she suffered from depression and that this is what had apparently driven her to steal, albeit "just for excitement".

Police said the former singer's body was found on the back seat of her car at 6.30am.

When police arrived at the scene, charcoals in the stove were still burning.

The body was sent to the provincial hospital for autopsy, they added.

Her uncle, Alongkorn Thainawa, said Anyanee had been suffering from depression for a few years.

She had first received treatment at Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok, before transferring her case to Suan Proong Hospital in Chiang Mai, he said.

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1800-2214444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-2837019
  • Sage Counselling Centre: 1800-5555555
  • Care Corner Mandarin Counselling: 1800-3535800

