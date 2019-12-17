Free camping grounds, parking lots at 40 highway sections in Thailand during new year festivities

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

The Highways Department has prepared camping grounds and parking lots at 40 highway sections in 17 provinces to facilitate tourists during New Year festivities.

Department deputy director-general Apisit Promasen said on Monday (December 16) that travellers can stay at the highway sections for free starting immediately.

Chiang Mai has three sections - Chom Thong, Mae Taeng and Chiang Dao near major tourist attractions such as Doi Inthanon, Huai Nam Dang National Park and Chiang Dao cave. Lampang has two - Sop Prap and Hang Chat.

For Mae Hong Son, it's Mae Sariang, Mae La Noi, Khun Yuam, Mae Hong Son Muang district and Pai, close to Kaew Komol cave, Tung Bua Tong Forest Park, Wat Phra That Doi Kong Mu and Wat Nam Hoo Temple.

In Chiang Rai it's Mae Lao, Chiang Rai Muang district and Phu Chi Fa Road Maintenance Unit, near Huay Sai Khao hot spring and Phu Chi Fa Forest Park.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Nan has three - Na Noi, Pha Chang Noi and Bo Kluea, close to Doi Samer Dao mountaintop, Phu Langka Forest Park, Phu Langka and Doi Ji viewpoint, Ancient salt pond and Doi Phu Kha National Park.

Bueng Kan has the Si Wilai highway section, near Phu Thok hill, Hin Sam Whan cliff, Jed Si and Tham Phra waterfall.

For Kamphaeng Phet, it's Kamphaeng Phet, Kosamphi Nakhon and Khlong Lan Phatthana, close to Kamphaeng Phet Historical Park, Khlong Wang Chao and Mae Wong National Park, Wang Chomphu, Tao Dam and Khlong Lan waterfall.

In Tak it's Nong Bua Tai - which has two sections: Wang Chao-Tak and Wang Muang-Mae Chiang Rai Bon - Mae Sot, Tha Song Yang, Khiri Rat and Umphang.

The tourist attractions nearby are the Petrified Wood Forest Park, Bhumibol Dam, Chao Por Phawo Shrine, Rim Moei Market, Mae Lamao, Mae Moei, and Mon Kiew Lom National Park, Thi Lo Su waterfall, Doi Hua Mod viewpoint, Takhobi cave, Wat Mongkhon Khiri Khet and Wat Nong Luang Temple.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

For Sukhothai it's the Mae Sin highway section. Phitsanulok has the Kaeng Sopha highway section, close to Thung Salaeng Luang National Park.

Phetchabun has three - Khao Kho, Wichian Buri and Phu Kradueng, near Khao Kho Royal Palace, Khao Kho Sacrificial Monument, King Naresuan the Great Shrine, Si Thep Historical Park and Phu Kradueng National Park.

In Loei it's Pak Chom and Khong Chiam, near Wat Tham Khuha Sawan Temple. Si Sa Ket has the Kantharalak highway section, close to Khao Phra Wihan National Park and Pha Mor E-Daeng cliff.

For Kanchanaburi, it's Sai Yok and Thong Pha Phum, near Sai Yok Noi and Pha Tat waterfall.

Uthai Thani has two - Ban Rai and Ban Phai, close to Ban Pha Thang Ancient Weaving Centre, the Giant Tree, Wat Tham Khao Wong Temple, Phu Wai Cave and Kaen Makrut Botanical Garden.

Udon Thani has the Nam Som section, near Wat Pa Phu Kon and Wat Pa Na Kham Noi Temple. For Ratchaburi, it's the Suan Phueng highway section.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

The department also asked people to drive carefully and follow traffic signs for their safety. Those who would like more information can contact the department via hotline 1586 anytime.

