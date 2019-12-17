Free entry into Thai museums, historical parks from Dec 28 to Jan 1

The public can gain free entry to museums and historical parks under the Fine Arts Department from December 28 to January 1, the department announced on Monday (December 16).

Director-general Prateep Pengtago said the Culture Ministry is celebrating New Year by allowing both Thai and foreigners to visit museums and historical parks for free during the December 28-January 1 period.

Museums nationwide will enshrine ancient Buddha images, built according to auspicious principles, for Buddhists to worship for a good start to the New Year and prayers for good fortune, according to Thai beliefs.

There are 11 historical parks under the department's responsibility - Ayutthaya Historical Park, Sukhothai Historical Park, Si Satchanalai Historical Park, Kamphaeng Phet Historical Park, Phanom Rung Historical Park, Phimai Historical Park, Muang Singh Historical Park, Si Thep Historical Park, Phu Phra Bat Historical Park, Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park and Sdok Kok Thom Historical Park.