French diplomat jumps to death from Bangkok skytrain station

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network
Apr 30, 2019

A Bangkok-based French diplomat on Monday jumped to his death from the Taksin Skytrain station in Yannawa district.

He was identified as Jean-Claude Dubus Arnaud, 56, deputy information chief officer at the French Embassy in Bangkok.Pol Lt-Colonel Insorn Udtip, chief investigator of Yannawa Police Station, was alerted about a foreigner falling to his death from the Skytrain station at about 4pm. Found on the body was a name card and passport identifying the deceased.

According to security camera footage, the diplomat was seen arriving at the scene on a motorcycle taxi.

Embassy representatives have been invited to the scene, Insorn said, adding that police are investigating the case.

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1800-2214444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-2837019
  • Sage Counselling Centre: 1800-5555555
  • Care Corner Mandarin Counselling: 1800-3535800

