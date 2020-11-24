French expat in Taiwan freaks out at Huntsman spider in shower

A tropical island, Taiwan is home to many species of animals and insects, some scarier than others.

An expat from France learned more about native species on Saturday (Nov 12) when he came face to face with a giant spider while showering at home.

In his Facebook post, he explained that he came across a giant crab spider, also known as the Huntsman spider, hanging in the corner of the ceiling near the shower head.

The social media user claimed that he had not seen such spiders for a long time, and had a little trouble handling the surprise.

As the post was published in a Facebook group for French natives currently living in Taiwan, many expressed their alarm at the sight of such a scary creature.

One said that he would “die” upon meeting it while another added they would hate to imagine what would happen if they found one under their bed covers.

However, others also gave a more level-headed response and informed the French expatriate that the Huntsman spider is actually quite shy and is great in getting rid of pests such as mosquitos.

Another netizen added that the huntsman was not a big deal as the suburbs in France where they came from was home to spiders three times bigger.