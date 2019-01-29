French 'Spider-Man' scales skyscraper in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines - French urban climber Alain Robert staged his first climb in the Philippines as he scaled a 712.93 foot tall skyscraper in Makati City on Tuesday.

Makati Police Chief Rogelio Simon told INQUIRER.net that Robert will be arrested and brought to the police station for causing nuisance and for threatening the safety of people in the area as he climbed the G.T. International Tower which is listed as the 9th tallest building in the country.

Simon said that around 500 people have gathered at the the skyscraper along Ayala Avenue to watch Robert.

Police are still in the area to respond to the incident as of writing.

