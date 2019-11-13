French tourist found dead in Tabanan, Bali

A French tourist was found dead in Tabanan, Bali, on Tuesday, a day after he went missing after being swept out to sea.

The tourist was identified as Gilbert Henry Marcel Guidot, 75.

The acting head of the Bali Search and Rescue Agency, I Made Junetra, said Guidot was found 1 kilometer from where he was swept out by the tide at Pasut Beach.

"His body was located a kilometer south of where he was first swept out by the tide," Junetra said as quoted by kompas.com on Tuesday, adding that the incident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. local time Monday while the victim was swimming.

Guidot's body was taken to Tabanan General Hospital for an autopsy.