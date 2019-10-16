Fresh campus footage released showing movements of Hong Kong girl later found dead

Clips from campus security cameras showing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl whose body was later found in the sea have been released by Hong Kong's Vocational Training Council a day after angry students vandalised school facilities demanding to see "unedited" footage.

A council spokesman on Tuesday denied it had edited or deleted any clips and said the footage would be kept for future use.

"The school reiterates that there is no need to hide anything," the spokesman said in a statement.

"Except that the appearance of unrelated people in the CCTV [clips] cannot be shown for privacy protection, we have not deleted or altered any surveillance footage."

All classes at the VTC-run Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI) have been cancelled over the next three days after dozens of masked students smashed glass doors and security cameras on its campus on Monday over the school's handling of footage of the girl, whose body was found in the sea off Tseung Kwan O on September 22.

The girl, surnamed Chan, studied at Youth College, which shares a campus with the institute in Tiu Keng Leng.

She was a member of her school's swimming team and was said to have attended anti-government protests regularly.

A Hong Kong Design Institute employee is surrounded by students demanding the full CCTV footage. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Students demanded to see the CCTV footage, dated September 19, on Monday despite police saying that a primary investigation had found nothing suspicious about her death.

The force also confirmed that Chan had not been arrested during recent protests.

Youth College principal Jerry Kwok Lung-kei later showed two clips - one of the girl in a lift and the other of the entrance of a car park - to reporters and about 100 students on Monday afternoon.

But students quickly dismissed the footage, accusing the school of editing the car-park clip and saying that the lift one was of low resolution.

Masked students then smashed facilities after their demand to view unedited footage was not met. Dozens also showed up on campus on Tuesday morning with the same demand.