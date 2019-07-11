Friends describe Hong Kong university student injured in car park fall as a polite and helpful introvert

Chow Tsz-lok had been planning a trip to Japan with his secondary school friends just hours before he fell from a Tseung Kwan O car park over the weekend, his friends have told the Post.

Chow, a second year computer science student at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, is now fighting for his life in an unconscious state after falling from the third floor to the second of a car park that was surrounded by riot police and protesters at around 1am on Monday.

Police are still investigating the incident, and it is not yet known whether he had taken part in any anti-government protests, which have gripped the city for almost five months.

On Wednesday afternoon, more than 300 students, alumni and employees gathered in the hall of Christian and Missionary Alliance Sun Kei Secondary School in Tseung Kwan O to show support for the 22-year-old who is battling serious brain injury.

Apart from folding origami cranes and writing get well cards, the alumni and teachers are producing a short video for him with words of support, hoping he would be encouraged if he could hear it at the hospital.

Chow was known in his social circle for his passion for sports and mathematics, as well as his willingness to help others in school, said his friends.