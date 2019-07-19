Garuda Indonesia employees revoke police report against YouTubers

The Garuda Indonesia Workers Union [Sekarga] has revoked a police report it filed against YouTube content creators Rius Vernandes and Elwiyana Monica for posting a photo of a flight menu written on a piece of paper in an Instagram Story.

They were reported to the police for allegedly defaming the national flag carrier.

Rius uploaded an Instagram Story that showed a handwritten menu during his flight from Sydney, Australia to Denpasar, Bali last Saturday.

His caption read "This is the menu handed out to business-class passengers of a Garuda Indonesia flight from Sydney to Denpasar. They told me the menu was still being printed." accompanied by a facepalm emoji.

During a press conference on Friday, Garuda Indonesia president director Ari Askhara said a peaceful compromise had been reached between the airline and the YouTuber.