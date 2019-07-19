Garuda Indonesia employees revoke police report against YouTubers

The Garuda Indonesia Workers Union [Sekarga] has revoked a police report it filed against YouTube content creators Rius Vernandes and Elwiyana Monica for posting a photo of a flight menu written on a piece of paper in an Instagram Story.
They were reported to the police for allegedly defaming the national flag carrier.
Rius uploaded an Instagram Story that showed a handwritten menu during his flight from Sydney, Australia to Denpasar, Bali last Saturday.
His caption read "This is the menu handed out to business-class passengers of a Garuda Indonesia flight from Sydney to Denpasar. They told me the menu was still being printed." accompanied by a facepalm emoji.
During a press conference on Friday, Garuda Indonesia president director Ari Askhara said a peaceful compromise had been reached between the airline and the YouTuber.
"I can confirm that Sekarga revoked the police report that was submitted by our employees," said Ari. Garuda Indonesia lawyer Hotman Paris Hutapea showed a sheet of paper stamped with a seal that stated a resolution had been signed by Ari, Sekarga head Tomi Tampati, Hotman, Rius and Rius' lawyer, Abraham Sriwidjaja. Rius said Garuda offered him "to review one first class and one economy trip to a destination of my choice, free of charge." He said that he was considering Tokyo as a potential destination.
