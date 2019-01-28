Garuda Indonesia offers discounts of up to 70 per cent on flights

To celebrate its 70th anniversary, flag carrier Garuda Indonesia is offering discounts of up to 70 per cent on several routes as well as on tickets for flights with Sriwijaya Air, whose operation is now under its supervision.

For Garuda Indonesia flights, the 70 per cent discounts are only for Jakarta-Surabaya, Jakarta-Yogyakarta and Jakarta-Padang for one-way tickets and return tickets, according to a press release received on Sunday. The discounted tickets, however are not valid for those travelling in groups.

Meanwhile, 50 per cent discounts are offered for all routes both domestically and internationally, except for flights to countries in the Middle East.

The Garuda Indonesia Group also offers 222 additional discount offers through its partners - BNI, BRI, BTN Citibank, Bank Manditi and UOB.

Sriwijaya Air commercial director Joseph Tendean said recently that the discounts for the airline were available from Jan 26 to Feb 1. "Passengers who purchase tickets through sriwijayaiar.co.id and the Sriwijaya Air mobile application will have a chance to receive a discount as high as 70 per cent," he said.

"We hope it helps passengers who will be travelling during the period," he said as quoted by kompas.com.

The routes for the discounted tickets include Surabaya-Denpasar, which starts from Rp 225,000 (S$22), Jakarta-Jogjakarta, from Rp 280,000, and Kualanamu-Penang, from Rp 392,000.

"Besides to celebrate Garuda Indonesia's anniversary, the programme was created to help the government attract as many tourists as possible to visit many destinations in Indonesia," he added.