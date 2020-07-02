Garuda Indonesia ready to fly home Indonesian citizens in China - outside Hubei

PHOTO: Reuters
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

National flag carrier Garuda Indonesia has stated its willingness to set out on a repatriation mission for Indonesian citizens trapped in a number of provinces in China outside Hubei, where the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic first broke out.

"Garuda is ready whenever the government asks to evacuate Indonesian citizens from other cities in China," president director Irfan Setiaputra said after a meeting in Jakarta on Wednesday, tempo.co reported.

Irfan said Garuda was not able to reach Hubei because the airline had no flights to the region.

Garuda is also ready to fly home the evacuees who are currently under two-week observation and quarantine in Natuna, Riau Islands, if needed.

Nevertheless, Garuda might have a problem reaching Natuna as the airline uses wide-body aircraft, said Irfan.

"The government has not yet discussed sending home [the evacuees] from Natuna. But again, we are ready. We have flights to Batam as well," said Irfan.

The government has repatriated 238 Indonesian nationals from Wuhan and its surrounding cities in Hubei following the coronavirus outbreak.

Many applauded the heroism and bravery of Batik Air, a Lion Air subsidiary, which used an Airbus A330 in the evacuation over the weekend.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said the evacuation would be carried out carefully and with consideration to recommendations from the relevant ministries and institutions.

The government is discussing efforts to handle around 3,000 Indonesian citizens in China after Indonesia imposed a travel ban to and from mainland China on Wednesday.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
INDONESIA Wuhan virus Airlines

TRENDING

NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
4 of 6 places visited by Chinese tour group linked to local coronavirus transmissions closed
4 of 6 places visited by Chinese tour group linked to local coronavirus transmissions closed
Coronavirus: 5 Singaporeans aboard the quarantined cruise ship in waters off Japan
Coronavirus: 5 Singaporeans aboard the quarantined cruise ship in waters off Japan
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
Here&#039;s an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Here's an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Novel coronavirus kills Chinese doctor who first warned of it
Novel coronavirus kills Chinese doctor who first warned of it
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for &#039;sweeping up&#039; face masks here to give China
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS &amp; more
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more
&#039;Singapore Noodles&#039; packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans
'Singapore Noodles' packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline

SERVICES