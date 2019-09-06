Gay Hong Kong civil servant reveals emotional moment he learned of court win

When Angus Leung Chun-kwong and his husband Scott Adams left for a peaceful holiday in Tuscany, Italy, he did not imagine his trip would be cut short, requiring them to dash back to Hong Kong to receive a landmark court ruling.

The verdict, a victory for the couple, ended a four-year legal battle Leung had launched against his employer, the Hong Kong government, over spousal rights for his partner.

Speaking at a local event on Saturday commemorating the 50th anniversary of New York's Stonewall Riot, an act of civil disobedience that sparked the global fight for LGBT rights, Leung, a senior immigration officer, revealed the "deeply emotional" moment he and his husband learned about their hard-fought court win.

Just two days earlier, the Court of Final Appeal unanimously ruled in favour of Leung, granting the couple spousal benefits and joint tax assessment enjoyed by heterosexual couples in the city.