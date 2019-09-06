Gay Hong Kong civil servant reveals emotional moment he learned of court win

When Angus Leung Chun-kwong and his husband Scott Adams left for a peaceful holiday in Tuscany, Italy, he did not imagine his trip would be cut short, requiring them to dash back to Hong Kong to receive a landmark court ruling.
The verdict, a victory for the couple, ended a four-year legal battle Leung had launched against his employer, the Hong Kong government, over spousal rights for his partner.
Speaking at a local event on Saturday commemorating the 50th anniversary of New York's Stonewall Riot, an act of civil disobedience that sparked the global fight for LGBT rights, Leung, a senior immigration officer, revealed the "deeply emotional" moment he and his husband learned about their hard-fought court win.
Just two days earlier, the Court of Final Appeal unanimously ruled in favour of Leung, granting the couple spousal benefits and joint tax assessment enjoyed by heterosexual couples in the city.
Leung and Adams were married in New Zealand, but Hong Kong does not recognise same-sex marriages. Recalling events before the landmark ruling, Adams said he was woken on Wednesday in Tuscany by a stream of urgent phone messages from friends and his lawyer. He was told that the verdict from Hong Kong's top court was coming on Thursday, a week earlier than expected. "It was 10 past eight in Italy. I immediately woke Angus up. We picked up all our clothes, threw them into a car, and drove 4½ hours to the airport in Rome and caught the earliest flight home," the Briton, who has been living in Hong Kong for years, said. "We got the judgment at 10am on Thursday in Hong Kong." The couple had wanted peace of mind before the long-awaited judgment came, hence the planned holiday. On their way back, Leung said they knew they stood a good chance of winning, but were wary after a shock defeat one year ago at the Court of Appeal. "A year ago, the result came out of the blue because the appeal court judges seemed to be asking favourable questions, but in the end the ruling contained justifications not even discussed in the proceedings," Leung said. He added that it took them fewer than two minutes to decide to appeal to the highest court in the city. "This time we were hopeful because the Court of Final Appeal judges seemed to have an open mind and understood our case. But I was still very nervous. After learning the result, Scott cried and the feelings that had been suppressed for five long years could finally be let out," Leung said. He had started the legal tussle with the government after negotiations and an exchange of letters broke down, with spousal benefits from the civil service denied to his partner. Leung also challenged the Inland Revenue Department for not allowing him to make a joint tax assessment with Adams. The legal decision on Thursday gave the government slightly over a month to implement the court's ruling and amend the rule book. Leung said the ball is now in the authorities' court, and he expected them to act swiftly to ensure equal spousal rights for gay couples. Brian Leung, chief campaigner of Big Love Alliance, a local LGBT rights group, said at the Saturday event that the historic win was a game changer, because the top court recognised for the first time that such relationships were comparable to heterosexual ones, and that protection of traditional family values could not be an excuse for differential treatment on gay couples. Angus Leung said he had never thought of becoming an LGBT activist, but the legal fight turned him into the biggest one at the forefront of the battle for equal rights for sexual minorities in the city. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
