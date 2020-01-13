With genetic details, Hong Kong to rush new test for Wuhan virus

Hong Kong is set to race against time to develop diagnostic tests for the mystery strain of pneumonia that has claimed its first fatality on the mainland, after the city obtains the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus from Chinese authorities.

A team of Hong Kong experts, meanwhile, will on Monday fly to Wuhan - ground zero of the outbreak - in Hubei province to meet health officials there and get first-hand information on the disease and control measures implemented.

The latest development came as Hong Kong's public hospitals reported seven more suspected cases.

The seven comprised two boys aged eight and 13, a 10-year-old girl, a man and three women, aged 38 to 67. All had been to the mainland city in the past two weeks and developed fever, respiratory infection or pneumonia symptoms.

None of them had visited wet markets there.

The patients were sent to six hospitals - Queen Elizabeth, United Christian, Queen Mary, Eastern, Tuen Mun, and Prince of Wales.

The Centre for Health Protection in Hong Kong confirmed on Sunday that it had received notification from China's National Health Commission that it had shared with the World Health Organisation the genetic sequence of the new coronavirus.

"The relevant institutions have also uploaded the genetic sequence onto the online GenBank (GISAID). GISAID is cross-checking the information and will publish it upon completion," the centre said in a statement.

"The [centre's] Public Health Laboratory Services Branch … as one of the users of this GenBank, will obtain the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus. While [the branch] is conducting molecular testing for a number of coronaviruses, it will develop specific tests based on the information of the new sequence," the centre added.

An image of the virus on the GISAID website after Chinese authorities provided information on its genetic sequence.

PHOTO: GISAID

Genome sequencing of viruses is a useful tool for better understanding of the nature of diseases caused and for surveillance of the strain. The technology allows the development of specific diagnostic kits that can quickly identify illnesses and relevant care for patients, ensuring better containment of an outbreak.

The centre pledged to maintain close liaison with the National Health Commission and WHO and closely monitor the latest development of cases in Wuhan.

A group of Hong Kong experts, led by undersecretary for food and health Dr Chui Tak-yi, will leave for Wuhan on Monday. During their two-day visit, the team is expected to be briefed on the latest situation and control measures, as well as on clinical management.