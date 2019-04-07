German fugitive's photo in Thailand leads to arrest

A GERMAN man, whose photo of himself selling BBQ chicken with his wife in Thailand went viral online, was discovered to be a fugitive on the run, reported China Press.

Maximilian Fernsebner, 34, was wanted in his native Germany on charges related to drug trafficking, robbery and child pornography, said Immigration Bureau chief Pol Lt-General Sompong Chingduang.

Fernsebner caught the attention of the authorities when pictures of him helping his Thai wife Nong Naen sell BBQ chicken in the Pak Chong district were circulated online and also featured in several news reports.

The Immigration department discovered that Fernsebner was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Interpol in 2017.