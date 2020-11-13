Germany says 'no evidence' Thai king is conducting state affairs from its soil

Germany’s government has found no evidence that HM the King has conducted state affairs while on German soil, according to the country’s largest press agency.

The Foreign Ministry said it expected the King not to make decisions that "contravene the German legal system, international law or internationally guaranteed human rights" while on German soil, DPA reported on Wednesday.

"The German government has no reliable evidence that the Thai king has taken any such decisions during his stay in Germany," the statement continued.

"According to information from the Thai government, the Thai King's stays in Germany are of a private nature."

The government statement came in response to a parliamentary question submitted by a Greens MP, concerning what she said were the “increasingly harsh actions taken against the Thai opposition”.

ALSO READ: Thai protesters say they will petition Germany over king

Thai authorities have clamped down on pro-democracy protests in recent weeks, arresting dozens of activists and using water cannon to clear largely peaceful rallies.

Last month pro-democracy protesters delivered a letter to the German ambassador in Bangkok, asking its government to investigate whether the King was exercising his sovereignty from German soil.