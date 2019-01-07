'Get your project right, or else,' Jakarta rebukes contractor for uneven road surface

The Jakarta Bina Marga road agency has rebuked a contractor for installing underground electrical cables that caused the surface of Jl. Casablanca in Tebet, South Jakarta, to be uneven.

"We have warned them that they need to work based on procedures," the agency head, Hari Nugroho, said on Saturday as reported by kompas.com.

Hari explained that the uneven pavement was caused by a cable placed too close to the road surface. The cables are for state-owned electricity company PT PLN.

"Perhaps when the workers were trying to find space to place the electricity cables, they encountered gas or water pipes, which forced them to put the cables above the pipes. The cables then pushed up the surface of the road," he added.

The road had been under repair since June 20 and all the costs were paid by the contractor.

If the same mistakes occur again in the future, the road agency said it would not hesitate to revoke the contractor's construction permit.

"Of course, we will proceed according to the standards of procedure. Therefore, we will send them three warning notices before revoking their license to work on the project," Hari said.

The uneven surface was reported on the Jl. Casablanca lane heading to Tanah Abang, located in front of Puri Casablanca Apartment and beside the overpass heading to Tanah Abang.

