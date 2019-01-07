'Get your project right, or else,' Jakarta rebukes contractor for uneven road surface

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The Jakarta Bina Marga road agency has rebuked a contractor for installing underground electrical cables that caused the surface of Jl. Casablanca in Tebet, South Jakarta, to be uneven.

"We have warned them that they need to work based on procedures," the agency head, Hari Nugroho, said on Saturday as reported by kompas.com.

Hari explained that the uneven pavement was caused by a cable placed too close to the road surface. The cables are for state-owned electricity company PT PLN.

"Perhaps when the workers were trying to find space to place the electricity cables, they encountered gas or water pipes, which forced them to put the cables above the pipes. The cables then pushed up the surface of the road," he added.

The road had been under repair since June 20 and all the costs were paid by the contractor.

If the same mistakes occur again in the future, the road agency said it would not hesitate to revoke the contractor's construction permit.

"Of course, we will proceed according to the standards of procedure. Therefore, we will send them three warning notices before revoking their license to work on the project," Hari said.

The uneven surface was reported on the Jl. Casablanca lane heading to Tanah Abang, located in front of Puri Casablanca Apartment and beside the overpass heading to Tanah Abang.

ALSO READ: Jakarta's electric buses face regulation hurdles

More about

INDONESIA construction
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Carrie Wong confesses she&#039;s no longer in contact with Ian Fang
Carrie Wong confesses she's no longer in contact with Ian Fang
HSA warns against using 4 skin creams for diaper rash, eczema after baby hospitalised
HSA warns against using 4 skin creams for diaper rash, eczema after baby hospitalised
Man tries to wake couple who are &#039;passed out drunk&#039; on pavement at North Canal Road
Man tries to wake couple who are 'passed out drunk' on pavement at North Canal Road
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
300 fans welcome Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
300 fans welcome My Love from the Star actor Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
Half-Canadian crowned Miss Thailand Universe 2019
Half-Canadian crowned Miss Thailand Universe 2019
Jacqueline Wong asks Kenneth Ma to spend time with her in America
Jacqueline Wong asks Kenneth Ma to spend time with her in America
Motorcyclist dies after 5-vehicle accident on AYE
Motorcyclist dies after 5-vehicle accident on AYE
Hong Kong police &#039;strongly condemn&#039; illegal acts, use pepper spray and batons on protesters
Hong Kong police 'strongly condemn' illegal acts, use pepper spray and batons on protesters
South Korean actress Jeon Mi-seon found dead in hotel room in suspected suicide
South Korean actress Jeon Mi-seon found dead in hotel room in suspected suicide
Aliff Aziz explains viral photos and videos in unfiltered interview: &#039;I&#039;m lonely as f***&#039;
Aliff Aziz explains viral photos and videos in unfiltered interview: 'I'm lonely as f***'
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child

LIFESTYLE

15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
Being close to the sea makes you healthier, study of &#039;blue spaces&#039; finds
Being close to the sea makes you healthier, study of 'blue spaces' finds
Sushi is not from Japan: how raw fish and rice became a world favourite
Sushi is not from Japan: how raw fish and rice became a world favourite
Cannabis pizza? South African eatery can oblige
Cannabis pizza? South African eatery can oblige

Home Works

House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal

SERVICES