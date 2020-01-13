Giant wave drags 4 Thai children into sea, 2 still missing

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Four children visiting Narathat Beach in Narathiwat province on Saturday (January 11) to celebrate Children's Day were dragged from the beach into the sea by a huge wave. Three of them were rescued while another is still missing.

The parents were picnicking on the beach and had let their children enjoy themselves when a giant wave swooped down on the children.

Fortunately, some people heard them screaming and swam directly into the sea to save them from drowning.

Two girls and one boy were sent to Narathiwat Ratchanakharin Hospital and are reportedly recovering now.

The marine and the marine police have sent divers to search for the other victim, but the high waves remain a big obstacle. Officials, however, assured that they will not give up on her.

Previously, two children drowned on the beach during Children's Day and officers had put a sign warning people not to go into the beach but no one heeds the warning.

