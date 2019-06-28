Girls, boys take different stairs at East Jakarta junior high school

Signs placed on the gates in front of the stairways read "girls' stairs" and "boys' stairs."

Reports that SMP 44 state junior high school in East Jakarta is separating its stairways based on gender have gone viral on social media.

Signs placed on the gates in front of the stairways read "girls' stairs" and "boys' stairs."

A picture of the stairs was uploaded by Twitter user @BUKANdigembok.

"This is the latest phenomenon in Jakarta: SMP 44 is SMP sharia. They separate staircases for boys and girls. Long live Indonistan!" said the account on Wednesday.

DI NTB... Gunung Rinjani jadi Gunung Syariah.

Pendaki Laki2 & Perempuan dipisah.



ADA YANG KEREN DI JAKARTA.

SMPN 44 JAKARTA SMPN SYARIAH

TANGGA LAKI2 DIPISAH SAMA TANGGA PEREMPUAN.



HIDUP INDONISTAN pic.twitter.com/yy7kvnpbKC — el diablo - 魔鬼 - השטן (@BUKANdigembok) June 26, 2019

SMP 44 deputy head of facilities and infrastructure Simanjuntak clarified that the gender-divided stairways were a disciplinary measure and not discriminatory.

"It doesn't mean that we are giving preferential treatment to one gender and such," said Simanjuntak at the school on Wednesday as quoted by tempo.co.