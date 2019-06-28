Girls, boys take different stairs at East Jakarta junior high school

Signs placed on the gates in front of the stairways read "girls' stairs" and "boys' stairs."
PHOTO: Twitter/BUKANdigembok
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Reports that SMP 44 state junior high school in East Jakarta is separating its stairways based on gender have gone viral on social media.

Signs placed on the gates in front of the stairways read "girls' stairs" and "boys' stairs."

A picture of the stairs was uploaded by Twitter user @BUKANdigembok.

"This is the latest phenomenon in Jakarta: SMP 44 is SMP sharia. They separate staircases for boys and girls. Long live Indonistan!" said the account on Wednesday.

SMP 44 deputy head of facilities and infrastructure Simanjuntak clarified that the gender-divided stairways were a disciplinary measure and not discriminatory.

"It doesn't mean that we are giving preferential treatment to one gender and such," said Simanjuntak at the school on Wednesday as quoted by tempo.co.

He showed that the school had four levels and that there were stairways on each side, the left side for girls and the right side for boys.

The rule has been implemented at the school's new building, which it has occupied for around a year.

Simanjuntak said the stairway rule only applied during afternoon prayers and assured that there was no other gender classification in the school's rules.

He also said students and parents had not protested the rule.

"We haven't received any complaints."

More about

INDONESIA Education and Schools Social media viral
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

&#039;Forever&#039; no more: Chinese stars Fan Bingbing, Li Chen announce split 2 years after engagement
'Forever' no more: Chinese stars Fan Bingbing, Li Chen announce split 2 years after engagement
1 in 2 Singapore residents feels stressed out by the thought of doing nothing: Survey
1 in 2 Singapore residents feels stressed out by the thought of doing nothing: Survey
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Making a case for Huawei: Things will be just fine
Making a case for Huawei: Things will be just fine
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient&#039;s ear
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient's ear
This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
Husband gets beaten up while protecting wife from 4 drunk men, loses $3,000 of valuables
Husband gets beaten up while protecting wife from 4 drunk men, loses $3,000 of valuables
Good deals must share June 24-30: Free cups of Xing Fu Tang Brown Sugar Boba Milk
Good deals must share June 24-30: Free cups of Xing Fu Tang Brown Sugar Boba Milk
How do budget shops such as ValuDollar earn money if everything they sell is so cheap?
How do budget shops such as ValuDollar earn money if everything they sell is so cheap?
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being &quot;smelly&quot;
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being "smelly"
6 men thrown off lorry after collision with DHL truck in Tanah Merah Coast Road
6 men thrown off lorry after collision with DHL truck in Tanah Merah Coast Road
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer&#039;s sneakers right after
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer's sneakers right after

LIFESTYLE

This lifehack teaches you how to order &#039;cai fan&#039; like a pro
This lifehack teaches you how to order 'cai fan' like a pro
This JB mall is home to Malaysia&#039;s largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
This JB mall is home to Malaysia's largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
An island free from time? Norway sets record straight
An island free from time? Norway sets record straight
Women who are morning people may have a lower risk of breast cancer
Women who are morning people may have a lower risk of breast cancer

Home Works

5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese internet mocks street fashionistas who stage their own &#039;cringe-worthy&#039; photo-ops
Chinese internet mocks street fashionistas who stage their own 'cringe-worthy' photo-ops
K-drama golden couple Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki file for divorce
K-drama golden couple Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki file for divorce
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China
Mum&#039;s quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn&#039;t even drop her phone
Mum's quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn't even drop her phone

SERVICES