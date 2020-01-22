Global figures will help Indonesia move its capital. Who are they?

Relocating a capital is a gargantuan national project, and President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has enlisted three renowned international figures to help.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed al Nahyan, chief executive officer of a Japan-based diversified conglomerate, the Softbank Group, Masayoshi Son, and former British prime minister Tony Blair have all accepted Jokowi's invitation to be part of Indonesia's steering committee for the new capital city.

On Friday, Jokowi explained that the move was aimed at securing the trust of foreign investors, as the government sought to finance the projects with contributions from the private sector.

The new capital is projected to cost the country Rp 466 trillion (S$45 billion), one fifth of which will be funded with the state budget.

Aside from the financial motive, Jokowi mentioned that the three figures had experience developing capitals.

"Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed has experience reconstructing Abu Dhabi, building a new city called Masdar City, [...] Masayoshi Son has a good reputation in technology and finance [and] Tony Blair has a good reputation in governance," said the President, who previously served as Jakarta governor and Surakarta mayor.

On the same occasion, Jokowi said that the steering committee members would not be paid for their assistance, as reported by tempo.co.

Below are short profiles of the three global figures:

MOHAMMAD BIN ZAYED AL NAHYAN (MBZ)

The 58-year-old MbZ is "one of the most powerful men on Earth", according to The New York Times.

MbZ has carried out day to day decisions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the largest of the seven emirates that comprise the UAE, since his half-brother, UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, suffered a stroke in 2014.