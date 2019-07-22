Go-Jek driver goes viral in Indonesia for sharing jacket with naked teenager

PHOTO: Unsplash
Dyaning Pangestika
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A ride-hailing driver has become the talk of the Twitterverse after a video of him giving his jacket to a naked teenager on a roadside went viral.

On Thursday, Twitter user @senengdipeluk uploaded a short video showing a Go-Jek driver giving his jacket to a naked teenager who was sitting on the side of the road in Melawai, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.

The Go-Jek driver, whose identity remains unknown, was seen stopping his motorcycle upon seeing the teenager, also unidentified. He helped the teenager to stand up and covered him with his jacket, then left.

"My faith in humanity has been restored. This man gave his jacket to a naked teenager. @gojekindonesia, he's a hero, I hope you will appreciate him," Twitter user @senengdipeluk said via her account.

Go-Jek has already responded to the viral tweet on Friday, saying the company will contact the driver soon.

More about

INDONESIA Go-Jek viral
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement
Ghostbusting in Singapore: Meet the father-son duo banishing demons for a price
Ghostbusting in Singapore: Meet the father-son duo banishing demons for a price
First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung&#039;s role
First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung's role
Good deals must share July 22-28: Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone, $0.99 pizza and other deals
Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone and other deals
Grab investigating incident of man confronting delivery guy for allegedly speeding on PMD
Grab investigating incident of man confronting delivery guy for allegedly speeding on PMD
White-clad mob brutally attacks Hong Kong protesters at MTR station, injuring 36
White-clad mob brutally attacks Hong Kong protesters at MTR station, injuring 36
Russian ex-beauty queen posts photos of son, but does not address divorce with Sultan of Kelantan
Russian ex-beauty queen posts photos of son, but does not address divorce with Sultan of Kelantan
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years
Hong Kong actor Simon Yam &#039;stable&#039; after surgery to treat stab wounds
Simon Yam 'stable' after surgery to treat stab wounds
Jurong West resident takes down potted plants from ledge
Jurong West resident takes down potted plants from ledge
Donnie Yen, who is set to shine again in Ip Man 4, once had only $18 to his name
Donnie Yen, who is set to shine again in Ip Man 4, once had only $18 to his name

LIFESTYLE

Here&#039;s how much you need for a wedding in Singapore - plus lower-cost alternatives
Here's how much you need for a wedding in Singapore - plus lower-cost alternatives
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
5 &#039;clubs&#039; offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends
5 unique 'clubs' in Singapore that offer more than just alcohol

Home Works

8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
How reliable are smart locks?
How reliable are smart locks?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Most ambitious crossover? Gfriend takes on &#039;Infinity War&#039; at Singapore concert
Most ambitious crossover? Gfriend takes on 'Infinity War' at Singapore concert
Pontian Wanton Noodles investigating employee who allegedly kept dumplings that fell on the floor
Pontian Wanton Noodles investigating employee who allegedly kept dumplings that fell on the floor
Original &#039;Captain Marvel&#039; Bryan Robson: My grandson can&#039;t understand why people call me that
Original 'Captain Marvel' Bryan Robson: My grandson can't understand why people call me that
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs

SERVICES