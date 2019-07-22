Go-Jek driver goes viral in Indonesia for sharing jacket with naked teenager

A ride-hailing driver has become the talk of the Twitterverse after a video of him giving his jacket to a naked teenager on a roadside went viral.

On Thursday, Twitter user @senengdipeluk uploaded a short video showing a Go-Jek driver giving his jacket to a naked teenager who was sitting on the side of the road in Melawai, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.

The Go-Jek driver, whose identity remains unknown, was seen stopping his motorcycle upon seeing the teenager, also unidentified. He helped the teenager to stand up and covered him with his jacket, then left.

"My faith in humanity has been restored. This man gave his jacket to a naked teenager. @gojekindonesia, he's a hero, I hope you will appreciate him," Twitter user @senengdipeluk said via her account.

Go-Jek has already responded to the viral tweet on Friday, saying the company will contact the driver soon.

