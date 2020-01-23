Gold heist that killed 3 was a 'suicide attempt': Thai police

Prasittichai Khaokaew interrogated by the police.
PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Police in Lop Buri claim that Prasittichai Khaokaew, arrested on Tuesday (January 21) in connection with the January 9 robbery of a gold shop in which three people were shot dead, has confessed to the crime, saying stress drove him to seek a way to be shot and killed by police.

But, on the day of the robbery, there were no police near the scene, he allegedly said.

Police said he claimed to have thrown all the gold stolen into a river in Sing Buri.

A close friend of the suspect, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Prasittichai, despite his gentle demeanour, had a bad temper and is deep in debt from betting on football.

