Gold ornaments worth $449,000 found at Chiang Mai Airport

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Nation/Asia News Network

A security officer at Chiang Mai Airport on Monday discovered and returned a bag of gold ornaments worth Bt10 million (S$449,850) that was forgotten by a gold-shop employee.

Jirayu Suwansamphan, an airport security officer, spotted a black bag at the gate where belongings of departing passengers are checked, and alerted the explosive ordnance disposal division of the airport.

The EOD officials checked the bag and found it contained gold ornaments weighing 10.3 kilograms.

The airport officials then scanned the barcodes on plastic bags wrapped around the ornaments and found the destination address. They called the company, which sent its Chiang Mai employee, Phurichaya Sarathong, to pick up the bag.

After Phurichaya presented evidence that her company owned the gold, she was taken in the company of airport officials to the Muang Chiang Mai police station to report and record the incident.

Phurichaya said her company, whose name was withheld, was sending two bags of gold ornaments to Bangkok for remoulding into new ornaments.

She said that after the two bags passed through the X-ray scan, she had handed them to another company employee who was waiting to the board the plane, but that employee took only one bag and left the other behind.

More about
Thailand Airports

TRENDING

Patriotic driver who made headlines for elaborately-decorated car gets pulled over by traffic police
Patriotic driver who made headlines for elaborately-decorated car gets pulled over by traffic police
Businessman dies after being shot 3 times in Malaysia
Businessman dies after being shot 3 times in Malaysia
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Malaysian consumers find something &#039;fishy&#039; over high price of food items
Malaysian consumers find something 'fishy' over high price of food items
HK singer Steven Cheung admits to cheating on fiancee with 4 other women
HK singer Steven Cheung admits to cheating on fiancee with 4 other women
Hong Kong tourists in Malaysia can&#039;t go home
Hong Kong tourists in Malaysia can't go home
Download now: AsiaOne launches new app to replace existing app
Download now: AsiaOne launches new app to replace existing app
Uniqlo&#039;s new kampung-spirit t-shirts rile Singaporeans, after designs omit western half of the country
Uniqlo's National Day t-shirts rile Singaporeans with omissions
FairPrice&#039;s new VivoCity outlet defines &#039;Xtra&#039; - with a farm, reverse beer tap, and in-house dining
FairPrice's new VivoCity outlet so 'Xtra', it even has an indoor farm
Provocative Taiwanese YouTuber admits defeat a minute into match with MMA fighter
Provocative Taiwanese YouTuber admits defeat a minute into match with MMA fighter

LIFESTYLE

Pizza Hut giving away 3,186 free pizzas to celebrate National Day &amp; more deals this week
Pizza Hut giving away 3,186 free pizzas to celebrate National Day & more deals this week
3 ways to spice up long distance relationships without breaking the bank
3 ways to spice up long distance relationships without breaking the bank
5 reasons why I&#039;d rather staycay in Singapore for the National Day long weekend than travel overseas
5 reasons why I'd rather staycay in Singapore for the National Day long weekend than travel overseas
Paint relief: Singaporeans make messy art to de-stress
Paint relief: Singaporeans make messy art to de-stress

Home Works

10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles &amp; upgrade your humble HDB
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles & upgrade your humble HDB
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Huang Xiaoming typing like a grandma is the cutest thing you&#039;ll see today
Huang Xiaoming typing like a grandma is the cutest thing you'll see today
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car
China mum throws baby daughter off bridge after fight with mother-in-law
China mum throws baby daughter off bridge after fight with mother-in-law
EXO&#039;s Baekhyun predicted Jihyo and Kang Daniel&#039;s romance?
EXO's Baekhyun predicted Jihyo and Kang Daniel's romance?

SERVICES