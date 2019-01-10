Good neighbours: Papuans help non-natives flee violence

As thousands of non-native residents are trying to flee from Wamena in Papua's Jayawijaya regency following deadly rioting, some heartwarming stories have emerged about native residents of the province protecting non-native residents during the chaos.

"All those who say native Papuans are heartless, look at this photo! This was taken in front of my house," a Twitter user named Edenia tweeted.

The picture, which later went viral, shows three Papuans escorting a non-Papuan family.

The non-Papuan man is seen hugging a Papuan man.

"These are the same people that helped my mother before the security forces arrived. Without them, she might have been dead now," Edenia said. The posts have been retweeted more than 9,000 times.

teruntuk kalian yang mengatakan orang papua itu kejam. lihat foto ini.



ini diambil di depan rumah saya. orang2 ini yg juga menyelamatkan ibu saya sebelum aparat datang. kalau tidak ada mereka, mungkin ibu saya sudah tidak ada. pic.twitter.com/5L7tCLZxQC — edenia | KLIK LINK DI BIO UNTUK DONASI KE WAMENA (@deawawolumaya) September 29, 2019

Other residents have similar stories to tell about native inhabitants of Wamena helping people of non-Papuan descent flee from the site of the riots in Phike on Sept. 23 when a mob was setting alight building and other public facilities.

Papuan Obet Mabel, together with a number of other native residents of the city, helped at least 58 families reach a safe place in the city centre.

They blocked the way of the rioters who were chasing after the fleeing residents. "I led [the rescue effort]," Obet said, adding that the faces of the rioters were unfamiliar to him.

"I don't know where they come from," he told The Jakarta Post on Sunday.